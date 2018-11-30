NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Bavuma set for English county stint in 2019

2018-11-30 07:55
Temba Bavuma (Gallo)
Cape Town - Proteas Test batsman Temba Bavuma will play for English county Northamptonshire in 2019.

According to the Northants website, the 28-year-old has signed for a three-month contract with the club and he will play between May and July next year. 

That news effectively confirms that Bavuma is not part of South Africa's 2019 World Cup plans, because the tournament takes place over that period in England. 

He will play in eight County Championship matches. 

"Signing a player of Temba's international stature underlines our ambitions as a club," said Northamptonshire's chief executive Ray Payne. 

"We are keen to return to the Championship's top division and hopefully his runs will help us achieve that.  His Test experience will bring an added dimension to the team and we're all looking forward to welcoming a cricketer who is admired and respected around the cricketing world."

Bavuma has played in 31 Test matches at an average of 33.81

