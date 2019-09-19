NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Bavuma: India are formidable but not unbeatable

2019-09-19 20:50
Temba Bavuma
Temba Bavuma (AFP)
Related Links

Cape Town - Temba Bavuma believes that India are beatable in their backyard following the Proteas' seven-wicket loss in the second T20 at Mohali on on Wednesday.

Bavuma, who made his T20 debut in that match, scored 49 off 43 balls - including 3 fours and a six.

The 29-year-old put on a crucial second-wicket partnership of 57 with skipper Quinton de Kock, but the Proteas could only manage 149/5 in their 20 overs.

Bavuma said that the Proteas were not outplayed despite India chasing down the target with an over to spare.

"I don't think we were completely outplayed ... there are a lot of positives that we can take from that game going forward," Bavuma told reporters.

"It's very hard to play a perfect 20 overs cricket. I think as much as they had a good two to three overs, myself and Quinton were still able to build that partnership and get us to a good position.

"From the 12th to 16th overs that's where we lost the game and if we were able to keep up the intensity there we wouldn't have ended on 150."

READ | Proteas v India, 2nd T20: 5 talking points

Bavuma admitted that South Africa's batting performance had let them down.

"They (India) are a formidable team but I don't think they are an unbeatable side," said Bavuma.

"Our batting is where we let ourselves down and a quality side like this is going to make us pay."

The Proteas are trailing the series 1-0, with the final T20 match scheduled for Sunday in Bangalore (15:30 SA time).

Read more on:    proteas  |  temba bavuma  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Hansen hits back at Rassie after referee comments The Springboks' shocking record under referee Garces Springboks to carry Chester's image on jersey numbers Aphiwe Dyantyi elects to challenge doping charge All Blacks pick Crotty ahead of Sonny Bill for Bok Test
Springboks to carry Chester's image on jersey numbers Boks v NZ: Big clash of styles on flanks Markram, Mulder go big to bat SA 'A' out of trouble Did you know? | 8 key Springboks v All Blacks facts Bok coach says All Blacks get better treatment from refs

Fixtures
Sunday, 22 September 2019
India v South Africa, , Bangalore 15:30
Wednesday, 02 October 2019
India v South Africa, , Visakhapatnam 06:00
Thursday, 10 October 2019
India v South Africa, , Pune 06:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Following Ottis Gibson's firing, who would you like to see handed the new Team Manager role?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | Djokovic answers the web's most searched questions
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 