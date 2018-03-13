NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Banned Rabada reclaims No 1 spot, AB rises

2018-03-13 12:27
SA international cricketer Kagiso Rabada. (Leon Sadiki)
Cape Town - Kagiso Rabada's performance in the second Test against Australia in Port Elizabeth has seen him rise back to the top of Test cricket's bowling rankings.

Rabada claimed match figures of 11/150 as South Africa won by six wickets to level their series against their visitors from Down Under and he returns to the summit of the rankings for the second time in his short career as England's James Anderson drops down to No 2. 

Rabada is suspended for the remainder of the series, meaning that he will be unable to build on his lead. 

In the batting rankings, meanwhile, AB de Villiers' majestic 126* in the first innings of the PE Test sees him rise six places to No 7 in the Test rankings. 

Hashim Amla also moves up one place to No 9 while Proteas youngster Lungi Ngidi has risen 12 places to No 37 in the bowling rankings. 

Australian captain Steve Smith holds onto his place as the best-ranked batsman in Test cricket. 

Latest ICC Test rankings:

Batsmen

Under rank, player, team, points

1. Steve Smith (AUS) 943     

2. Virat Kohli (IND) 912

3. Joe Root (ENG) 881     

4. Kane Williamson (NZ) 855   

5. David Warner (AUS) 831 

6. Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) 810    

7. AB de Villiers (SA) 778    

8. Azhar Ali (PAK) 755  

9. Hashim Amla (SA) 748    

10. Alastair Cook (ENG) 742  

Bowlers

Under rank, player, team, points

1. Kagiso Rabada (SA) 902

2. James Anderson (ENG) 887    

3. Ravindra Jadeja (IND) 844    

4. Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) 803     

5. Josh Hazlewood (AUS) 796   

6. Neil Wagner (NZ) 784    

7. Rangana Herath (SL) 777     

8. Vernon Philander (SA) 776    

9. Mitchell Starc (AUS) 772   

10. Nathan Lyon (AUS) 753    

All-rounders

Under rank, player, team, points

1. Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 421      

2. Ravindra Jadeja (IND) 391    

3. Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) 368       

4. Ben Stokes (ENG) 358

5. Vernon Philander (SA) 314  

