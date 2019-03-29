NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Banned former Proteas bowler wants future in cricket

2019-03-29 08:24
Lonwabo Tsotsobe (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Banned former Proteas fast bowler Lonwabo Tsotsobe says he would like to become involved in the game in future.

In 2017, Tsotsobe was imposed with an eight-year ban for several breaches of Cricket South Africa’s Anti-Corruption Code for Personnel.

At 35, Tsotsobe knows his playing days are over but he told Sport24 in an exclusive interview that he believes he could impart value in a mentorship capacity.

“As far as playing cricket again is concerned, I reckon I am too old to get a second chance. However, with the experience I gained playing for South Africa for six years, it would be a dream to mentor the young kids and give back to the game in the future,” Tsotsobe said.

“I would be happy to work with small teams because that is where your great players begin. I could easily say that I can deal with life after cricket - as a businessman and DJ - but cricket is what I believe in and, at some stage, I would want to share all the expertise I accumulated over the years. Though I can survive without cricket, my wish is to see more upcoming black African talent emerge.”

Tsotsobe, who played five Tests, 61 ODIs and 23 T20Is for the Proteas, says it was tough initially to cope with his ban.

“Cricket was my life and I knew that it wouldn't be the same. When a person is banned, it’s human nature to want to hide and not let people see you. The way I coped was by having a good support structure at home. I thought about staying at my house and not being seen, but my mom did a great job with me. She said, “You did what you did, let it be and move on with life.”

Read more on:    proteas  |  lonwabo tsotsobe  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Tony Brown: Why SA Rugby wanted Sunwolves out Solskjaer named full-time Manchester United manager Super Rugby: Weekend teams Behardien commands respect with consistency and class Sharks, Bulls: What's missing from both!
Pollard: No added pressure after 56-20 loss Bulls rotate scrumhalves for Sharks, Vermeulen passed fit 5 games that won Solskjaer the United job Behardien commands respect with consistency and class Botham grandson signs contract with Cardiff Blues

Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win this year's Cricket World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Vidic on his partnership with Rio Ferdinand
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 