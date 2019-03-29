Banned former Proteas bowler wants future in cricket

Cape Town - Banned former Proteas fast bowler Lonwabo Tsotsobe says he would like to become involved in the game in future.

In 2017, Tsotsobe was imposed with an eight-year ban for several breaches of Cricket South Africa’s Anti-Corruption Code for Personnel.

At 35, Tsotsobe knows his playing days are over but he told Sport24 in an exclusive interview that he believes he could impart value in a mentorship capacity.

“As far as playing cricket again is concerned, I reckon I am too old to get a second chance. However, with the experience I gained playing for South Africa for six years, it would be a dream to mentor the young kids and give back to the game in the future,” Tsotsobe said.

“I would be happy to work with small teams because that is where your great players begin. I could easily say that I can deal with life after cricket - as a businessman and DJ - but cricket is what I believe in and, at some stage, I would want to share all the expertise I accumulated over the years. Though I can survive without cricket, my wish is to see more upcoming black African talent emerge.”

Tsotsobe, who played five Tests, 61 ODIs and 23 T20Is for the Proteas, says it was tough initially to cope with his ban.

“Cricket was my life and I knew that it wouldn't be the same. When a person is banned, it’s human nature to want to hide and not let people see you. The way I coped was by having a good support structure at home. I thought about staying at my house and not being seen, but my mom did a great job with me. She said, “You did what you did, let it be and move on with life.”

