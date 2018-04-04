NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Bancroft accepts sanction, won't challenge ban

2018-04-04 10:55
Cameron Bancroft (AP)
Cape Town - Australian opener Cameron Bancroft has followed his former skipper Steve Smith in deciding not to appeal his ban for ball-tampering during the recently concluded series against the Proteas in South Africa.

READ: Warne wants more heads to roll after SA tour shambles

Bancroft, who was banned for nine months following the scandal that rocked the third Test at Newlands, took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm his decision.

Bancroft wrote: Today I lodged the paperwork with Cricket Australia and will be accepting the sanction handed down. I would love to put this behind me and will do whatever it takes to earn back the trust of the Australian public. Thank you to all those who have sent messages of support.

Smith earlier on Wednesday said that he desperately wants to play for Australia again, but will not be challenging his 12-month ban handed down for his role in the scandal that rocked world cricket.

The third and final Australian team member to have been banned, David Warner, has not indicated as yet whether he will challenge - or accept - his 12-month ban.

Read more on:    australia  |  proteas  |  cameron bancroft  |  cricket
