NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Ball-tampering trio treated like criminals - Maxwell

2018-04-11 06:55
Steve Smith (Getty Images)
Steve Smith (Getty Images)
Related Links

Sydney - Glenn Maxwell says the Australian team felt Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were treated like criminals during the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, and the ordeal left them shell-shocked. 

Maxwell, who was one of three players rushed out to join the tour before the final Test in Johannesburg after the trio were sent home, said it had been extremely hard for the young squad to witness what happened to their team-mates. 

It was particularly tough for them to watch the televised emotional apologies from Smith and Bancroft on arrival in Australia, and chaotic scenes when Smith was booed and called a cheat while being escorted through Johannesburg's OR Tambo airport. 

READ: 3 cricketing legends slam Smith’s shocking airport treatment

"I think the way they saw it, it was obviously beaten up a fair bit and they've seen a couple of their mates treated like criminals," he told Melbourne's Radio SEN on Wednesday. 

"That is a hard thing for you to watch as a team-mate, and to what they went through, especially Steve Smith at the airport, that was a hard thing for everyone to watch. 

"To then try and get yourself ready for a game of cricket a day later was extremely difficult, and I certainly didn't envy their position at all. It was an extremely tough time for that whole playing group." 

WATCH: Shocking scenes at OR Tambo as Steve Smith needs police escort

The fallout had a big effect on the team as they slumped to a 492-run defeat in the final Test. 

All-rounder Maxwell arrived along with opening batsmen Matt Renshaw and Joe Burns as the replacements and he thought he might be able to provide some energy and be a positive influence around the team. 

But he admitted it had been harder than he imagined. 

"I had thoughts of what it could be like, and I hoped I could've provided something different for the group when I got over there, whether it be energy, or just a happy face around the group to try and cheer them up," he said. 

"The enormity struck me at the end of the Test match when Boof (coach Darren Lehmann) had his goodbye speech and spoke about a few players in the group that he hoped could lead the group going forward. 

"I think that's when it all hit me and how hard it was for this young group." 

A tearful Lehmann quit in the wake of the scandal, staying on only for the fourth and last Test before departing. 

His decision followed 12-month bans given to then captain Smith and his deputy Warner for the roles they played in the plot to cheat during the third Test in Cape Town. 

Bancroft was banned for nine months for his part in the affair.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Asia Cup to be held in the UAE

2018-04-10 21:42

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Bok scrumhalf KOs TWO opponents in 1 move! Caster storms to gold in record 1 500m run Simbine, Bruintjies stun Jamaican star to finish 1-2 in 100m Simbine's mom takes day off work to watch golden son stun the world SA hero Simbine struggles to remember 100m final
WATCH: Bok scrumhalf KOs TWO opponents in 1 move! Amakhosi have lost their aura and charisma Boks at 9 and 10: It’s wide open Morkel signs 2-year Kolpak deal in England Caster storms to gold in record 1 500m run

Fixtures
Thursday, 12 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Galle International Stadium 06:30
Friday, 20 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Colombo 06:30
Sunday, 29 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium 06:15
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Steve Smith breaks down in emotional ball-tampering apology
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 