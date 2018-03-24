Ball tampering: Bancroft explains how he got involved

Cape
Town - Cameron
Bancroft is 25-years-old, but he is the second youngest
member of the Australian side doing battle against South Africa in Cape Town.
That is almost certainly not
going to get him any sympathy from the South African public or the ICC, though,
after he admitted to ball tampering during the third Test in cape Town on
Saturday.
He may have come clean at a
shocking post-day press conference, but it wasn't like he had much of a
choice.
The replays on the big screen 20
minutes before tea told their own story, and after the day's play Bancroft was
charged with ball tampering.
He was visibly distraught when
facing media, accompanied by captain Steve Smith, who explained his own role in
the cheating.
Smith would not say whose idea it
was to start working on the ball illegally, but he did admit that the
"whole leadership group" was in on it.
At the very least, that puts
vice-captain David Warner in the picture.
Bancroft, though, believes that
he found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Smith had explained how Bancroft
had not been part of the initial conversation on the plans to start tampering
with the ball, and that he overheard what the leadership group was saying.
"I was in the wrong place at
the wrong time and I want to be here because I'm accountable for my
actions," Bancroft explained.
"I'm not proud of what’s happened,
and I’ve got to live with the consequences and the damage that I've done to my
own reputation. I have to do my best to move forward and play cricket."
When asked if he had been
identified as the man to execute the plans because he was the rookie of the
side - Bancroft is playing in just his eighth Test match - the opening batsman
said that wasn't the case.
"I don't think in this
particular case it was that way," he said.
"I was in the vicinity of
the leadership group when they were discussing it. I was nervous about it
because with hundreds of cameras around, that’s always the risk."
The ICC is expected to provide
further information on the punishment that awaits Bancroft and Smith at 14:00
on Sunday.