Proteas

Bacher calls for CSA boss to quit: 'We're the joke of world cricket'

2019-12-05 08:41
Ali Bacher
Ali Bacher (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Former Test captain and South African cricket boss Ali Bacher says Cricket South Africa CEO Thabang Moroe needs to consider resigning.

In an interview with Netwerk24, Bacher said Moroe was out of his depth and called for a new leader to take cricket on the country forward.

The cricket governing body has come under fire in recent times for its handling of several matters and the issue reached boiling point over the weekend when the accreditation of five prominent cricket writers was withdrawn.

Moroe and CSA have since apologised for what he called a "mishap" and all of the journalists in question have been given the guarantee that their match day accreditations are active once more.

TIMELINE | CSA's troubled times under Moroe leadership

But Bacher feels that was the last straw.

"We're currently the joke of world cricket. I don't want us to end up like the West Indies who were once a mighty cricket nation but have just disappeared over the last decade or two," Bacher said.

He added: "I want to make it clear that I actually like Thabang and get along well with him. However, the reality of the situation needs to be accepted - that he is not competent for this role."

Bacher, 77, played 12 Tests for the South African cricket team between 1965 and 1970 when they were still called Springboks.

He is famous for captaining the team in the 4-0 home series whitewash of Australia in the 1969/70 season.

He also played 120 first class matches for Transvaal and was the managing director of the-then United Cricket Board of South Africa after unification in 1991.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

