Proteas

Awkward! SBW, Warner check into same hotel

2018-03-15 07:56
David Warner (AFP)
Cape Town - Of all the hotels in Cape Town!

Rugby superstar Sonny Bill Williams and his Blues team are staying in the same hotel as the Australian cricket team - creating a possible awkward situation for Australian opener David Warner.

According to the Stuff.co.nz website, the Blues and Warner, along with his wife Candice and their two daughters, have all checked into the Southern Sun The Cullinan in Cape Town.

Williams and the Blues are in town ahead of their Super Rugby clash against the Stormers on Saturday (15:05) while Australia face South Africa in the third Test, starting next Thursday.

Williams and the Warners have dominated headlines in recent weeks following a row between Warner and Proteas wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock in the first Test in Durban earlier this month.

De Kock is accused of passing a remark regarding Warner's wife and an infamous 'toilet tryst' encounter in a Sydney toilet cubicle back in 2007 with Williams.

A cellphone photo of the pair in a compromising position, taken by a witness reaching under the cubicle, was posted online and made headlines around the world.

De Kock was subsequently fined for provoking Warner, which led to South African fans wearing masks featuring Williams' face in an attempt to further humiliate Warner in the second Test in Port Elizabeth.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the Australian cricket team, plus families, are set to depart for a safari.

England downplay Stokes injury as Black Caps Test looms

2018-03-15 07:14

