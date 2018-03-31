Aussies: We're trying to care for each other

Johannesburg - Australia's performance in the fourth and final Test against the Proteas at the Wanderers has confirmed the concerns heading into the contest.

This team wants to go home.

It certainly looks that way, and who could blame them?

The events leading up to the Wanderers Test have made for the darkest time Australian cricket has ever seen.

Captain Steve Smith, superstar David Warner and rookie Cameron Bancroft have all been reduced to tears over the past few days for their role in the Newlands ball-tampering incident while Darren Lehmann has resigned as head coach.

It has been the tour from hell for the visitors.

They go into day three of a Test match that technically could still save them the series out on their feet.

110/6, still 378 runs behind South Africa's first innings total, Australia have a mountain to climb and they just don't seem up for it.

Winning, this week, is not the priority.

"We've just taken on board to try to really care for each other this week," assistant coach David Saker told media after day two.

"We're realists and we're going to try to play as best we can, but we're just trying to care about each other and trying to put in a performance that the Australian nation and our group are proud of.

"So far that hasn't happened, but the effort has been there and there's no doubt in the dressing room the guys are trying their hardest, it just hasn't worked this game."

Saker added that the side was trying to move on from the explosive videos that have come out of Australia of Smith and Warner breaking down in front of media.

"I'm sure most people would've seen it," he said of the Warner press conference.

"There was a little bit of talk about it but to be fair we're sort of over all that.

"Watching Steve, Cameron and now David do it, it's quite upsetting for a lot of the guys so it's sort of something they're trying to blank out and just get on with what we're doing now.

"The one thing this week brought us was a game of cricket and we thought we'd get out in the middle and forget everything, and it was a good place for some of the players to just get out and play cricket again."