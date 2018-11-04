Aussies stumble in face of Proteas bowling onslaught

Cape Town - A fine bowling display from the Proteas saw Australia struggle to 152 all out in the first ODI between the two countries in Perth.

On a pitch with a some movement and plenty of bounce, Australia were soon in trouble and it was Proteas speedster, Dale Steyn, who started the rot.

Steyn nabbed two wickets in this second over, removing Travis Head (1) and D'Arcy Short (0) in the space of three balls.

Lungi Ngidi joined the party three overs later, trapping Australian captain, Aaron Finch LBW for 5 to have the home side reeling at 8 for 3.

Chris Lynne and Alex Carey were tasked with rebuilding the innings for Australia and the pair took the score to 36 before Andile Phehlukwayo removed Lynne, caught behind by Quinton de Kock for 15.

That brought Glenn Maxwell to the wicket and he quickly reached 11 off 8 balls before he fell trying a shot too many, caught at mid-on by Heinrich Klaasen off Phehlukwayo as Australia stumbled to 48 for 5 in the 18th over.

Carey and Marcus Stoinis managed to rebuild a little before Stoinis threw his wicket away as he too was caught by Klaasen off Phehlukwayo for 12.

Australia continued to implode, this time with a run-out as a suicidal single saw Pat Cummins (12) beaten home by a brilliant throw by David Miller left them seven down for just 89.

Carey's vigil came to an end in the 32nd over, caught behind by De Kock after trying to ramp Imran Tahir over the Proteas wicket-keeper.

He departed for 33 off 71 balls as Australia were 107 for 8.

Nathan Coulter-Nile and Mitchell Starc managed to add 29 for the ninth wicket, before Tahir struck again, removing Starc for 12.

Coulter-Nile was the last wicket to fall, caught by Klaasen off Ngidi for an adventurous 34 as the Australia innings closed for 152 in 38.1 overs.

Phehlukwayo (3/33), Ngidi (2/26), Tahir (2/39) and Steyn (2/18) shared the wickets for the Proteas.

