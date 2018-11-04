NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Aussies stumble in face of Proteas bowling onslaught

2018-11-04 08:26
Dale Steyn (Gallo)
Dale Steyn (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - A fine bowling display from the Proteas saw Australia struggle to 152 all out in the first ODI between the two countries in Perth. 

LIVE: Australia v South Africa, 1st ODI

On a pitch with a some movement and plenty of bounce, Australia were soon in trouble and it was Proteas speedster, Dale Steyn, who started the rot.

Steyn nabbed two wickets in this second over, removing Travis Head (1) and D'Arcy Short (0) in the space of three balls.

Lungi Ngidi joined the party three overs later, trapping Australian captain, Aaron Finch LBW for 5 to have the home side reeling at 8 for 3. 

Chris Lynne and Alex Carey were tasked with rebuilding the innings for Australia and the pair took the score to 36 before Andile Phehlukwayo removed Lynne, caught behind by Quinton de Kock for 15.

That brought Glenn Maxwell to the wicket and he quickly reached 11 off 8 balls before he fell trying a shot too many, caught at mid-on by Heinrich Klaasen off Phehlukwayo as Australia stumbled to 48 for 5 in the 18th over. 

Carey and Marcus Stoinis managed to rebuild a little before Stoinis threw his wicket away as he too was caught by Klaasen off Phehlukwayo for 12.

Australia continued to implode, this time with a run-out as a suicidal single saw Pat Cummins (12) beaten home by a brilliant throw by David Miller left them seven down for just 89. 

Carey's vigil came to an end in the 32nd over, caught behind by De Kock after trying to ramp Imran Tahir over the Proteas wicket-keeper.

He departed for 33 off 71 balls as Australia were 107 for 8. 

Nathan Coulter-Nile and Mitchell Starc managed to add 29 for the ninth wicket, before Tahir struck again, removing Starc for 12.

Coulter-Nile was the last wicket to fall, caught by Klaasen off Ngidi for an adventurous 34 as the Australia innings closed for 152 in 38.1 overs.

Phehlukwayo (3/33), Ngidi (2/26), Tahir (2/39) and Steyn (2/18) shared the wickets for the Proteas.

Read more on:    australia  |  proteas  |  lungi ngidi  |  dale steyn  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Batting collapse costs Proteas Women

2018-11-04 06:57

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: England 12-11 Springboks WATCH: Owen Farrell 'tackle' - fair or foul? 3 things learned from England v South Africa Bodi pleads 'guilty' to fixing, begs court for mercy Springboks fumble and frustrate ... and lose to England
WRAP: November Tests - Weekend 1 WRAP: Telkom Knockout quarter-finals WRAP: English Premiership WRAP: PRO14 Kagiso Rabada chats to Sport24

Fixtures
Sunday, 04 November 2018
Australia v South Africa, Perth Stadium 05:20
Friday, 09 November 2018
Australia v South Africa, Adelaide Oval 05:20
Sunday, 11 November 2018
Australia v South Africa, , Hobart 04:50
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

Woza Nazo episode 3: DJ Cleo talks Soweto derby
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 