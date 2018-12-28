NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Arthur receives official warning from ICC

2018-12-28 17:11
Mickey Arthur (Getty)
Cape Town - Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has received an official warning and one demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the third day's play in the first Test, which South Africa won by six wickets at Centurion on Friday.

Arthur was found to have violated Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match".

The incident happened in the ninth over of South Africa's second innings when Arthur, after TV umpire Joel Wilson had decided in favour of Dean Elgar, entered the TV umpire's room and showed dissent at Wilson's decision by first questioning him and then storming out of the room.

After the match, the Pakistan coach admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee David Boon. As such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was laid by third umpire Joel Wilson.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

pakistan  |  proteas  |  mickey arthur  |  cricket

 

