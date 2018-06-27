Another Proteas star linked to county deal

Cape Town - Proteas star Quinton de Kock is reportedly on the verge of signing a short-term deal for Nottinghamshire in England.

According to a report on Cricinfo, De Kock is one of two targets of the club and if he did join for the end of the domestic season it would only be after the completion of South Africa's tour to Sri Lanka.

That would make De Kock available from midway through August.

De Kock would replace Ross Taylor as the club's overseas professional with the classy New Zealand batsman nearing the end of his stint in England.

If De Kock was to join, he would be expected to be available for the final six County Championship matches of the season.

The 25-year-old De Kock has notched up 33 Tests for South Africa since making his debut against Australia back in 2014.