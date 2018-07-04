NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Amla splashes R12.5m on Durban penthouse

2018-07-04 10:22
Hashim Amla (Getty Images)
Durban - Proteas star Hashim Amla has splashed out R12.5 million on a Durban penthouse. 

According to the Property Wheel website, Amla has invested in a development called the Saxony Sibaya - a luxury block of properties on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast. 

The development will see the building of 100 luxury apartments made of two and three bedroom units as well as three and four bedroom penthouses. 

"Throughout my career I have been exposed to some great investment opportunities, and it is in recent times that I’ve realised that the best investment returns come from off-plan residential developments," Amla, who is an investor in the development, told the website.

"To be able to live somewhere that is safe and secure, where you are free to live an active, outdoor lifestyle, and where you literally have access to all the amenities you could possibly need right at your doorstep, really is quite special."

Amla, 35, currently plays his cricket for the Cape Cobras, but he was born in Durban and is still based there, having matriculated from Durban High School. He has three children.

The new development is expected to be completed in 2020.

hashim amla  |  durban  |  cricket
'Lethal' Yadav key for India - Kohli

2018-07-04

