Proteas

Amla signs Hampshire deal

2018-02-28 20:50
Hashim Amla (Gallo)
London - South Africa great Hashim Amla is to play for Hampshire in the first three months of the upcoming English season, the county announced Wednesday.

A former Proteas captain, the 34-year-old Amla has long been one of the world's leading batsmen as evidenced by an average of 49.08 in 113 Tests and 50.23 in 164 one-day internationals.

Amla, who has had several previous county stints, most recently with Surrey, will be available to play in both the first-class County Championship and the 50-over One-Day Cup competitions as an overseas player.

He will join compatriots Kyle Abbott and Rilee Rossouw, both of whom quit South Africa international duty just over a year ago for the financial security of contracts with Hampshire.

"I am really pleased to be joining a club like Hampshire," Amla said. "Everyone I have spoken to, who have either played or are currently playing there, have only had good things to say about the team.

"I look forward to spending the first three months of the season with them, which works out well for me to be able to get some high-quality cricket in before the Proteas tour to Sri Lanka in July."

