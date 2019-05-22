NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Amla: I am hungrier than ever before to perform

2019-05-22 19:08
Hashim Amla
Hashim Amla (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Proteas batsman Hashim Amla is hungry to prove he still has what it takes ahead of his third ICC Cricket World Cup.

Amla has long been mainstay of the Proteas' set-up, however a loss of form with the bat recently put his place in the Proteas 15-man squad in jeopardy.

It has been a tough couple of months for the 36-year-old, as he also had to deal with his father being critically ill.

However, Amla has refocused his mind and sharpened his game in a bid to prove a point to his critics.

"Things happen that you don't anticipate and I did not anticipate how things have gone recently," Amla told the ICC website.

"But I am a firm believer that when something happens, there is some good in it. I have had time away and now I am really looking forward to wearing the green and gold again.

"I am hungrier than ever before, there is no doubt about that. I have been blessed to have this shirt for a while but the time off has made me want to come back stronger," he said.

"This is my third (ICC Cricket World Cup) so I know what it is all about. I have a strong record in England and I have always enjoyed coming here."

The Proteas kick off their World Cup campaign on May 30 against England.

The two teams will do battle at The Oval and Amla believes their underdog status will suit South Africa.

"At the end of the day, we always gave our best and played to win. The fact there has not been a lot of chat at this World Cup means there is less expectation but in the team we think we can do well," added Amla.

South Africa's 2019 Cricket World Cup squad:

Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen

