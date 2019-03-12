Amla excused from Proteas squad, father critically ill

Cape Town - Proteas batsman Hashim Amla will miss the remaining One-Day Internationals (ODI) against Sri Lanka on compassionate leave due to a family illness.

Reeza Hendricks has been recalled and will join up with the squad ahead of the fourth ODI taking place at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

"Hashim has asked to be excused from the last two ODIs of the current series against Sri Lanka on compassionate grounds since his father is critically ill.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Hashim and his family during this difficult time and we understand that family obligations always come first," Proteas team manager, Mohammed Moosajee said.

"The selectors have decided to add Reeza Hendricks to the squad. It was always the intention of the selectors to rotate Hashim and Reeza during this Sri Lanka ODI series.

The fifth and final ODI will take place at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday, March 16.