Proteas

Steyn strikes put Proteas in command

2019-01-13 17:30
Dale Steyn (Gallo)
Dale Steyn (Gallo)
Cape Town - After a solid start by the Pakistan openers on a pitch that had flattened out somewhat, Proteas speedster Dale Steyn struck twice to put the home side in command at the end of day three of the third Test at the Wanderers. 

SCORECARD: Proteas v Pakistan, 3rd Test, Wanderers

Steyn removed Imam-ul-Haq (35) and Shan Masood (37) with Duanne Olivier nabbing the wicket of the out-of-form Azhar Ali (15) to leave Pakistan on 103 for 3. 

Asad Shafiq (48) and Babar Azam (17) steadied the ship somewhat as Pakistan closed on 153 for 3, leaving them needing another 228 runs to win the Test match.

At this point, however, everything is in favour of the Proteas going into day four. 

More to follow....

