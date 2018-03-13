Amla becomes SA's No 1 Oz slayer

Cape Town - Proteas batsman Hashim Amla has entered cricket's record books following the second Test against Australia at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

The Proteas won by six wickets in the Friendly City to level their four-Test series at 1-1.

In doing so, Amla was able to break out of four-way tie for the most Test victories against South Africa's fiercest rivals.

The victory was Amla's ninth win against Australia in his 115 Tests to date.

Prior to the win, Amla was tied with Proteas legends Eddie Barlow and Graeme and Peter Pollock.

Amla, who will turn 35 during the fourth Test in Johannesburg on March 31, contributed 56 and 27 with the bat in Port Elizabeth.