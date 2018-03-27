Amid the Oz scandal, AB sets new record

Cape Town - Lost among the fallout from the Australian ball-tampering scandal that rocked the third Test at Newlands was the fact that Proteas star batsman AB de Villiers set yet another record.

READ: How SuperSport's cameramen caught Bancroft red-handed

The actions of the visiting Australian squad on that fateful Saturday afternoon in Cape Town have reverberated around the cricketing world in the last 72 hours.

And worse is yet to come for those involved with Cricket Australia (CA) promising to reveal the results on their inquiry into the incident on Wednesday.

But while Cameron Bancroft was manipulating the state of the ball and doing his utmost to give his side an advantage, De Villiers was quietly going about scoring more runs against Australia than any other South African batsman has done to date.

During his second innings of 63, De Villiers took his total of runs scored against Australia to 1 980, passing Proteas great Jacques Kallis' total of 1 978.

The duo are followed by Hashim Amla (1 531), Graeme Pollock (1 453), Graeme Smith (1 226), Eddie Barlow (1 149), Gary Kirsten (1 134) and Trevor Goddard (1 090).

De Villiers, 34, is South Africa's fourth-highest all-time Test run scorer, and his 352 runs in the series against Australia to date (at an average of 88), has seen him close the gap on third-placed team-mate, Amla.

The fourth and final Wanderers Test, which will be De Villiers' 114th for his country, starts on Friday, March 30.

READ: Was Steve Smith lying? Shocking new footage suggests he was!