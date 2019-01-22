NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Ali frustrates Proteas, leads Pakistan fightback

2019-01-22 16:32
Andile Phehlukwayo (Gallo)
Related Links

Durban Pakistan tailender Hasan Ali hit a fighting half-century after his top-order teammates failed in the second one-day international against South Africa at Kingsmead on Tuesday.

Pakistan were bowled out for 203, a total which seemed unlikely when Hasan, batting at number ten, came in with his side in desperate trouble at 112 for eight.

Hasan hit a career-best 59 off 45 balls, with five fours and three sixes, and shared a ninth wicket stand of 90 with captain Sarfraz Ahmed (41).

South Africa, beaten by five wickets in the first match in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, sent Pakistan in and dominated the early exchanges.

Four batsmen succumbed to short-pitched bowling from South Africa's seam bowlers, while three fell to left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

Medium-pacer Andile Phehlukwayo had career-best figures of four for 22. Shamsi took three for 56.

Kagiso Rabada started Pakistan's slide when he dismissed Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam, both caught off mistimed pull shots against short deliveries on a pitch which was slow but with steep bounce when the ball was new.

Fakhar Zaman and Shoaib Malik also fell to short balls.

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Here’s what Banyana stars earn. It’s lower than you think ... and lower than what Bafana bank Lambie: I have to keep pinching myself to know it's real Giant French centre linked to Sharks SA Rugby pays tribute to 'gentleman' Pat Lambie Nicest human I coached: Meyer on Lambie
Nicest human I coached: Meyer on Lambie Anderson’s elbow ‘played up a little’ in Australian Open loss Ronaldo receives suspended jail term, fined R300m for tax fraud 'No excuses' for Blitzboks ahead of NZ Sevens Fowler explains switch to TaylorMade golf balls

Fixtures
Tuesday, 22 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, Durban 13:00
Friday, 25 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, Centurion 13:00
Sunday, 27 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 