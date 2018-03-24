NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Albie hails brother Morne on 300 wicket milestone

2018-03-24 08:32
Morne Morkel (AP)
Cape Town - Friday was a day to remember for Morne Morkel.

Called up as a replacement for the injured Lungi Ngidi, Morkel claimed the three wickets he so desperately craved, and deserved for that matter, to become a member of Test cricket's '300 club'.  

The lanky Proteas fast bowler was swamped by his team-mates when he snapped up the wicket of Shaun Marsh for his 300th scalp to join Shaun Pollock (421), Dale Steyn (419), Makhaya Ntini (390) and Allan Donald (330) in South Africa’s ‘300 club’.

His brother, Albie, was certainly proud, tweeting his congratulations to his younger sibling, 'Congrats . Fantastic effort and well deserved. I know how hard you’ve worked behind the scenes. .'

Morkel ended the day with 4/87 from his 20 overs.

Read more on:    proteas  |  morne morkel  |  albie morkel  |  cricket
