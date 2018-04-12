NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Abbott: Ball-tampering scandal blown out of proportion

2018-04-12 17:05
Kyle Abbott (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former Proteas fast bowler Kyle Abbott feels the recent ball-tampering scandal involving three Australian cricketers was “blown out of proportion”.

Former Australian captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft were all banned for extended periods by Cricket Australia (CA) for the scandal which erupted during the third Test between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town last month.

READ: 3 cricketing legends slam Smith’s shocking airport treatment

Smith and Warner received one-year bans, while Bancroft received a nine-month suspension.

Smith and Warner also lost their lucrative contracts in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Abbott, who currently plays for English county Hampshire, told ESPNcricinfo that he felt the players were harshly punished.

“To be quite honest, I thought it was blown out of proportion. It was quite blatant, yes, and you can’t get away from that. (But) I’ve heard some cricketers say in recent months that at some point in your career, at club level or international level, you’ve tried to get that ball to reverse,” Abbott said.

"In which ways you do it, well, that’s sort of your discretion. But it can’t be that obvious at the end of the day. I thought the ICC's punishment was fair - a one-match ban and 100% match fee. But my personal opinion is that Australia and the rest of the world have taken it a little bit too far.”

Television cameras at Newlands caught Bancroft rubbing the ball with yellow sandpaper, before the Australian batsman was caught hiding it in his trousers once he realised he was caught on camera.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Elgar set to join Morne Morkel at Surrey

2018-04-12 13:46

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Semenya smashes record, but controversy persists... Team SA to appeal Jobodwana's disqualification SA's Jobodwana disqualified from 200m final WATCH: Bok scrumhalf KOs TWO opponents in 1 move! Du Plessis' trip to USA reaps rewards
Johan Goosen back in Cheetahs No 10 jersey Elgar set to join Morne Morkel at Surrey Tight in Shark Tank, but Sharks will win - bookies Bafana up 4 spots in FIFA rankings Vijoen to make Olympic history for SA?

Fixtures
Thursday, 12 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Galle International Stadium 06:30
Friday, 20 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Colombo 06:30
Sunday, 29 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium 06:15
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Steve Smith breaks down in emotional ball-tampering apology
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 