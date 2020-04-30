NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

AB wants to be '100% ready' before committing to Proteas

2020-04-30 11:41
AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers is still hopeful of returning to the national side for the T20 World Cup but admits things are very much up in the air right now.

With the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the T20 World Cup - slated for October and November in Australia - remains very much in doubt, and it has prevented De Villiers from making any concrete plans for the future.

"Yes, that is my worry. The schedule for next 12 months is unclear," De Villiers said while speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Connected show.

"That is one of my big worries and reasons why I am not committing to any cricket at the moment.

"I want to focus but there is a lot of uncertainty in terms of scheduling of cricket over the next 12 months. We will have to see what is going to happen."

De Villiers revealed he very much has the support of new head coach Mark Boucher and Director of Cricket Graeme Smith.

"The desire to get me involved with the Proteas has been shown by Cricket South Africa as well. With Mark Boucher as coach and Graeme Smith as director, they are keen to get me involved which is very pleasing to hear," he said.

"I hope everything works out and there a few things that need to fall in place. The most important thing to me is I have to be in tip-top form and I have to be better than the player next to me.

"If I deserve a spot in the side it becomes easy for me to feel like I deserve to be in the side and I have earned my spot.

"I have not been in the Proteas side for a while and I think that is important for myself and for other people as well to see if I am still good enough to play for them."

Should the T20 World Cup be postponed to next year, De Villiers admits his participation would be in doubt.

"Yes things might change if the tournament gets postponed to 2021," he said.

"Honestly it is something I don't want to commit to at the moment, because of the past experiences and really getting hurt in the past by committing to certain things I wasn't 100 percent sure of.

"I really want to get it right this time once I feel I am 100 percent ready to commit."

On Wednesday, reports out of India suggested that De Villiers had been eyeing a return to the Proteas Test side, but he has since rubbished those claims

- TEAMtalk media

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
4 Boks make Super Rugby's away from home 'Team of the Decade' DOWN HEROES' ALLEY | The single-minded Michael du Plessis WATCH | Motorcyclists vandalise top UK golf course during lockdown Jake White believes perceptions of him don’t tell the whole story Sharks legend Teichmann remembers nearly men of late 1990s
Newlands development still on track despite lockdown setback Fine SA Super Rugby vintages: Lions ... the busy bridesmaids OPINION | What about a Premier League All-Star Game? Three All Blacks legends call for NZ-SA tours to return Jordaan: Player safety needs to be guaranteed before resuming soccer in SA

Vote

How should the 2019/20 English Premier League title race be resolved?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 