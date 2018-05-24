NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

AB thanks fans, peers for their 'understanding'

2018-05-24 20:08
AB de Villiers (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has broken his silence after announcing his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday.

READ: 5 of AB's most memorable knocks

It's been a whirlwind 24 hours for cricket in South Africa after De Villiers decided to end his career in the green and gold with immediate effect.

De Villiers cited fatigue and stated that it was the "right time" to call time on his 14-year international cricket career.

The decision comes as a massive blow to the Proteas, who would have been counting on De Villiers at next year's World Cup in May in England.

The 34-year-old took to Twitter to thank everyone for their well wishes and emphasised how "tough" the decision had been.

"Thank you to everyone - especially the players past and present, MY TEAMMATES and opponents - for their good wishes and understanding. The last few days have been tough and emotional, but I’m taken aback by all the love and support! for life," wrote De Villiers.

READ: CSA: What more could we have done to keep AB?

Sport24's Lloyd Burnard spoke to Cricket South Africa's acting CEO Thabang Moroe, where he revealed that both he and Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis were surprised to learn over De Villiers sudden retirement.

"I was shocked, and I didn't know how to react to it other than to tell him that I respect his decision," Moroe told Sport24.

Since appearing on the international stage in 2004, De Villiers scored 8 765 runs in 114 Tests with 22 centuries (average 50.66), 9 577 runs in 228 ODIs with 25 centuries and 1 672 runs in 78 T20Is with 10 half-centuries.

Read more on:    proteas  |  ab de villiers  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Pakistan in control at Lords as England fold

2018-05-24 19:50

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
EXCLUSIVE: Why SuperSport said the Willemse incident wasn’t racist Mallett, Willemse and Naas break their silence What caused Willemse walkout? It doesn't even matter anymore ... Warner's wife suffered miscarriage after ball-tampering scandal AB retires from all international cricket
Notshe notches 50th Stormers cap, Du Toit ruled out Lions chop and change for visit to Newlands CSA: What more could we have done to keep AB? BEAAAST! Our bang-in-form Bok Eksteen survives CSA sack, back at work

Fixtures
Thursday, 12 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Galle International Stadium 06:30
Friday, 20 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Colombo 06:30
Sunday, 29 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium 06:15
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Joshua, Klitschko reunite at Wembley 1 year after big fight
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 