AB thanks fans, peers for their 'understanding'

Cape Town - Former Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has broken his silence after announcing his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday.

READ: 5 of AB's most memorable knocks

It's been a whirlwind 24 hours for cricket in South Africa after De Villiers decided to end his career in the green and gold with immediate effect.

De Villiers cited fatigue and stated that it was the "right time" to call time on his 14-year international cricket career.

The decision comes as a massive blow to the Proteas, who would have been counting on De Villiers at next year's World Cup in May in England.

The 34-year-old took to Twitter to thank everyone for their well wishes and emphasised how "tough" the decision had been.

"Thank you to everyone - especially the players past and present, MY TEAMMATES and opponents - for their good wishes and understanding. The last few days have been tough and emotional, but I’m taken aback by all the love and support! #proteafirefor life," wrote De Villiers.

READ: CSA: What more could we have done to keep AB?

Sport24's Lloyd Burnard spoke to Cricket South Africa's acting CEO Thabang Moroe, where he revealed that both he and Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis were surprised to learn over De Villiers sudden retirement.

"I was shocked, and I didn't know how to react to it other than to tell him that I respect his decision," Moroe told Sport24.

Since appearing on the international stage in 2004, De Villiers scored 8 765 runs in 114 Tests with 22 centuries (average 50.66), 9 577 runs in 228 ODIs with 25 centuries and 1 672 runs in 78 T20Is with 10 half-centuries.