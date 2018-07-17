NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

AB set to become future CSA employee?

2018-07-17 21:37
AB de Villiers (Getty)
Cape Town - Cricket South Africa's (CSA) newly appointed CEO Thabang Moroe revealed that he approached former Proteas batsman AB de Villiers to consider a future role at the national cricket board.

De Villiers announced his shocking retirement in May, cited fatigue and stated that it was the "right time" to call time on his 14-year international cricket career.

Since appearing on the international stage in 2004, De Villiers scored 8 765 runs in 114 Tests with 22 centuries (average 50.66), 9 577 runs in 228 ODIs with 25 centuries and 1 672 runs in 78 T20Is with 10 half-centuries.

In his first press conference on Tuesday, Moroe said he had asked De Villiers two days after the 34-year-old announced his retirement whether he would like to take on a consultancy role at CSA.

"I have already put in a proposal to him. In fact I asked him two days after his retirement, he indicated that it is something he'll be keen on but obviously we need to talk about the scale," Moroe told reporters.

The former Proteas skipper said that he will continue playing domestic cricket for the Titans and will be available for the Indian Premier League - and likely other T20 leagues.

However, Moroe admitted that getting De Villiers' expertise at CSA will not happen in the near future.

"AB has just retired with the notion of him wanting to spend some time with his family. If I'm going to put him in the development or pipeline structures and he spends more time away than when he was in the national team then it's obviously not going to work for him," said Moroe.

"So we're just need to sit and agree on how and when we're going to do it and the details around it. But it is something that he has indicated that he would be keen to do."

Read more on:    csa  |  proteas  |  ab de villiers  |  thabang moroe  |  cricket
