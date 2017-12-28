NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

AB: Selection headaches coming our way

2017-12-28 10:30
AB de Villiers (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - AB de Villiers is anticipating a few selection headaches for Proteas management ahead of the first Test against India at Newlands on January 5.

De Villiers stood in as captain in South Africa's annihilation of Zimbabwe over two days in the Boxing Day Test this week, but Du Plessis is expected to have recovered from the virus that kept him out of that match in time for the India series. 

Du Plessis's return means that the Proteas will have to part ways with one of their batsmen.

Temba Bavuma made 44 against Zimbabwe and is certainly in danger of losing his place, while Quinton de Kock picked up a slight hamstring strain in the match. 

Then there is the case of Dale Steyn, who also missed the one-off Tests against Zimbabwe with a virus. 

He may be short on bowling time in red ball cricket, but if fit Steyn will certainly come into the selection mix for the Cape Town Test. 

With Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander, Andile Phehlukwayo and Keshav Maharaj all impressive with the ball against Zimbabwe, it would be harsh for anyone to lose their place for Steyn.

"There are definitely selection headaches coming their way," De Villiers said on Wednesday.

"If Dale is fit and Faf comes back ... I don't know. It's tough to say.

"All the guys seem to be in good form. Luckily it's not my issue ... we'll see what happens.

"We're in a really good position as a cricket team at the moment with guys knocking on the door. Those who aren't playing all seem to be in good form as well and have scored runs and taken wickets.

"We'll see what happens and take it one day at a time. I know that the guys will get the best XI on the field against India for the first Test."

Read more on:    proteas  |  ab de villiers  |  cricket
AB gives pink ball experience thumbs-up

2017-12-28 09:07

Fixtures
Friday, 05 January 2018
South Africa v India, Cape Town 10:00
Saturday, 13 January 2018
South Africa v India, Centurion 10:00
Wednesday, 24 January 2018
South Africa v India, Johannesburg 10:00
