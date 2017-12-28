AB: Selection headaches coming our way

Cape
Town - AB de
Villiers is anticipating a few selection headaches for
Proteas management ahead of the first Test against India at Newlands on January
5.
De Villiers stood in as captain
in South Africa's annihilation of Zimbabwe over two days in the Boxing Day Test
this week, but Du Plessis is expected to have recovered from the virus that
kept him out of that match in time for the India series.
Du Plessis's return means that
the Proteas will have to part ways with one of their batsmen.
Temba Bavuma made 44 against
Zimbabwe and is certainly in danger of losing his place, while Quinton de Kock
picked up a slight hamstring strain in the match.
Then there is the case of Dale
Steyn, who also missed the one-off Tests against Zimbabwe with a virus.
He may be short on bowling time
in red ball cricket, but if fit Steyn will certainly come into the selection
mix for the Cape Town Test.
With Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada,
Vernon Philander, Andile Phehlukwayo and Keshav Maharaj all impressive with the
ball against Zimbabwe, it would be harsh for anyone to lose their place for
Steyn.
"There are definitely
selection headaches coming their way," De Villiers said on Wednesday.
"If Dale is fit and Faf
comes back ... I don't know. It's tough to say.
"All the guys seem to be in
good form. Luckily it's not my issue ... we'll see what happens.
"We're in a really good
position as a cricket team at the moment with guys knocking on the door. Those
who aren't playing all seem to be in good form as well and have scored runs and
taken wickets.
"We'll see what happens and
take it one day at a time. I know that the guys will get the best XI on the
field against India for the first Test."