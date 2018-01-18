AB: Proteas plan to tame 'fighting' India

Cape Town - Star batsman AB de Villiers says the Proteas have their plans in place leading up to the third and final Test against India at the Wanderers.

The Proteas have emphatically beaten the world No 1 team at Newlands (77 runs) and Centurion (135 runs) to claim the series with one Test still to play.

READ: Cullinan lashes out at India's lack of preparation

Virat Kohli and his charges have nothing to lose when they head in to the 'dead-rubber' Test in Johannesburg.

De Villiers acknowledges that the third Test is still "big" considering India would come fighting back in order to restore some pride.

"We've got a big third Test to come still and we know we have to play well. The Indians will obviously love to make it 2-1 and make a bit of a comeback in the series," De Villiers told the reporters at the Pink Day launch on Thursday.

"If we keep that high intensity and adapting to conditions, we'll keep them under pressure at the Wanderers and hopefully make it 3-0.

De Villiers admitted that he was surprised by the Indian bowling attack, who didn't have trouble bowling at high-altitude in Centurion.

"I think their bowling attack surprised us all, it's definitely more skilful and they have more pace from what we were expecting. Their bowlers have adapted well to the conditions," said De Villiers.



"They (Indians) are fighters , they fight wherever they go and they got the skills. But we have our plans in place..."

The Proteas take a unassailable 2-0 lead into the final Test, which starts on Wednesday, January 24 at the Wanderers.