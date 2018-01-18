NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

AB: Proteas plan to tame 'fighting' India

2018-01-18 21:35
AB de Villiers (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - Star batsman AB de Villiers says the Proteas have their plans in place leading up to the third and final Test against India at the Wanderers.

The Proteas have emphatically beaten the world No 1 team at Newlands (77 runs) and Centurion (135 runs) to claim the series with one Test still to play. 

READ: Cullinan lashes out at India's lack of preparation

Virat Kohli and his charges have nothing to lose when they head in to the 'dead-rubber' Test in Johannesburg.

De Villiers acknowledges that the third Test is still "big" considering India would come fighting back in order to restore some pride.

"We've got a big third Test to come still and we know we have to play well. The Indians will obviously love to make it 2-1 and make a bit of a comeback in the series," De Villiers told the reporters at the Pink Day launch on Thursday.

"If we keep that high intensity and adapting to conditions, we'll keep them under pressure at the Wanderers and hopefully make it 3-0.

De Villiers admitted that he was surprised by the Indian bowling attack, who didn't have trouble bowling at high-altitude in Centurion.

"I think their bowling attack surprised us all, it's definitely more skilful and they have more pace from what we were expecting. Their bowlers have adapted well to the conditions," said De Villiers.

"They (Indians) are fighters , they fight wherever they go and they got the skills. But we have our plans in place..."

The Proteas take a unassailable 2-0 lead into the final Test, which starts on Wednesday, January 24 at the Wanderers.

Read more on:    proteas  |  ab de villiers  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Stokes return still in doubt after court date set

2018-01-18 21:36

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kohli clashes with Centurion journalists Ngidi's emotional message to mentor Rabada no longer No 1 bowler in the world GALLERY: Flashback to Lungi Ngidi's Hilton College days Kohli: We are still the best in the world
Steinhoff split as sponsors of Maties Tennys the winner as Wawrinka dumped Down Under SA's Erasmus scoops top umpire award Eddie Jones still in line to lead Lions to SA Cheetahs sign 2.09m beanpole from Lions

Fixtures
Wednesday, 24 January 2018
South Africa v India, Johannesburg 10:00
Thursday, 01 February 2018
South Africa v India, Durban 13:00
Sunday, 04 February 2018
South Africa v India, Centurion 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

India may be ranked No 1 in the ICC Test rankings, but after their series defeat to the Proteas, do they really deserve the mantle as world's best?

Latest Multimedia

Bizarre soccer match: 3 Japanese pros v 100 kids
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 