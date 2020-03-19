AB on possible Proteas return: Let's wait and see

Former Proteas star batsman AB de Villiers has refused to rule out any speculation that he will come out of retirement.

De Villiers, who retired from Proteas duty in 2018, has continued to make a name for himself in several T20 leagues around the globe.

The 36-year-old was in the spotlight last year when he made himself available for the Proteas ahead of the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

De Villiers was not called up and the Proteas had a horrid campaign with a seventh-place finish in England.

Earlier this year, the South African revealed that he would love to come out of retirement and play in October's T20 World Cup.

Proteas coach Mark Boucher gave the likes of De Villiers, spinner Imran Tahir and all-rounder Chris Morris a deadline of 1 June o make themselves available for the national team.

Speaking to Indian publication IANS, De Villiers admitted that he will assess his possible return after playing in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Let's wait and see what happens," De Villiers said, as quoted by the Times of India.

"My focus is on the Indian Premier League at the moment, and helping Royal Challengers Bangalore realise our full potential. Then we will sit down and have a look at the rest of the year and see what is possible."

The IPL was postponed from 29 March until 15 April "as a precautionary measure" over the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced earlier this week that planning for the T20 World Cup will "go ahead as scheduled".

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place from 18 October-15 November in seven venues across Australia.

- Compiled by Lynn Butler