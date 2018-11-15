NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

AB misses Proteas, backs their progression under Faf

2018-11-15 17:36
AB de Villiers (Gallo)
AB de Villiers (Gallo)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Sport24

Cape Town - Former Proteas captain AB de Villiers believes that the national side under Faf du Plessis is moving in the right direction heading into next year's World Cup. 

De Villiers, who captained the Proteas to the semi-finals of the 2015 World Cup, retired from all international cricket this year in a move that stunned the South African cricket public. 

The 34-year-old is considered one of the best stroke players in the game and the decision came as a blow to the Proteas' chances in England next year. 

Since then, however, the ODI side has done a good job of building momentum and the most recent return was a 2-1 series win in Australia in which the visitors were dominant. 

De Villiers still watches the developments of the national side with interest and while he is not contemplating a return, he does acknowledge that he misses being a part of the set-up.

"I miss the guys. It's great to watch them, especially when they do well like that. I was very proud to watch them perform like that. Going to Australia is never easy," he said at the launch of the Mzansi Super League (MSL) in Cape Town on Thursday. 

"David Miller put up an Instagram post the other day about how dynamic the team is and that's exactly what it looks like from the outside.

"They're moving forward, they look fresh, we find ways of getting wickets and we find ways of putting runs on the board. It really holds us in good dead moving forward to the World Cup."

De Villiers blasted 93 off just 31 balls in an MSL warm-up match on Tuesday and he is the obvious main attraction of the tournament. 

"I'm taking the mindset of just enjoying my cricket for as long as it lasts ... hopefully for a couple more years or so," he said.

"I'm not feeling any nerves, I've just been working on my game for the last two months. I'm hitting the ball almost better than ever, which is weird, so maybe the break did me well."

The competition gets underway on Friday when the Cape Town Blitz hosts De Villiers' Tshwane Spartans at Newlands. 

Read more on:    proteas  |  msl  |  ab de villiers  |  cape town  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Boucher excited to get Spartans campaign underway

2018-11-15 15:50

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
RG set for Bok starting role at Murrayfield Position changes not an issue for Pieter-Steph Does Rassie go bold or tactical at 9? Former Blue Bulls coach sacked by Welsh PRO14 side Rassie hands Papier first Bok start
Bulls confirm Rassie will help pick new Super Rugby coach Baxter nearly settled on Bafana starting line-up Bookies make Boks favourites to beat Scotland WATCH: CSA boss Moroe on SABC's readiness to broadcast MSL History shows Springbok dominance in Scotland

Fixtures
Saturday, 17 November 2018
Australia v South Africa, Carrara Oval 10:20
Wednesday, 19 December 2018
South Africa Invitation XI v Pakistan, Benoni 10:00
Wednesday, 26 December 2018
South Africa v Pakistan, Centurion 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 