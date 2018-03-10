NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

AB bats Proteas into 1st innings lead

2018-03-10 18:01
AB de Villiers (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - AB de Villiers broke the control of the Australian bowlers to bat the Proteas into a first innings lead on the second day of the second Test match at St. George’s Park on Saturday.

Score update

The Proteas had struggled to take the initiative in spite of a good effort by the night watchman Kagiso Rabada who helped Dean Elgar add 45 for the second wicket and then the third wicket stand of 88 between Elgar and Hashim Amla. 

Both the latter batsmen reached half-centuries (Elgar 57 off 197 balls, 6 fours and Amla 56 off 148 balls, also 6 fours) but the Proteas were only able to score 43 runs off the 26 overs that made up the middle session. 

But De Villiers changed the tempo of the match as the Proteas scored 110 runs in the final session and, although they lost 5 wickets in the process they stretched the lead to 20 runs by the close of play. 

De Villiers reached the close on 74 (81 balls, 14 fours) and still had Vernon Philander for company to endeavour to take the lead to the three-figure mark the Proteas will want. 

The Australian seamers made effective use of reverse swing for most of the second and third sessions to pose some difficult questions for the batsmen before Steve Smith took the second new ball just over five overs from the close. 

De Villiers holds the balance of power in the match in his gifted hands as it is not just the seamers who are benefiting from conditions. There was also substantial assistance for spinner Nathan Lyon who dismissed Quinton de Kock with a delivery that both turned and bounced substantially. The Proteas will not want a big fourth innings target. 

Pat Cummins (2/55) was the pick of the Australian attack while Mitchell Marsh (2/26 in 9 overs) filled a vital role as fourth seamer on a day on which the visitors had to spend the entire day in the field.

Read more on:    proteas  |  ab de villiers  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

As it happened: AB drives South Africa into lead

2018-03-10 17:33

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
ICC charge Rabada, faces series ban Kuhn on Kent move: CSA said they're done with me CSA distances itself from SBW masks in PE PE fans print out SBW masks to taunt Warner Faf: 'Quiet' De Kock pushed over the line
Allister Coetzee named Canon Eagles coach WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 4 WRAP: English Premiership WRAP: Nedbank Cup Kevin Lerena chats to Sport24

Fixtures
Friday, 09 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Port Elizabeth 10:00
Thursday, 22 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Cape Town 10:00
Friday, 30 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

India may be ranked No 1 in the ICC Test rankings, but after their series defeat to the Proteas, do they really deserve the mantle as world's best?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Erasmus' Springbok coaching team
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 