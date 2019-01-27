NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

4-match ban for Pakistan skipper after Phehlukwayo chirp

2019-01-27 11:21
Sarfraz Ahmed
Sarfraz Ahmed (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The International Cricket Council handed Sarfraz Ahmed a four-match suspension on Sunday after a racist remark made by the Pakistan captain was picked up by a stump microphone in South Africa last week.

Sarfraz was heard making a comment in Urdu about Andile Phehlukwayo during last week's one day international in Durban, where the South African all-rounder earned a match-winning partnership with Rassie van der Dussen.

According to espncricinfo.com, the comment could be translated as: "Hey black guy, where's your mother sitting today? What (prayer) have you got her to say for you today?"

"The ICC has a zero-tolerance policy towards conduct of this nature," the global cricket governing body's chief executive David Richardson said in a statement.

Sarfraz later apologised for the comment on social media.

"I wish to extend my sincere apologies to any person who may have taken offence from my expression of frustration... My words were not directed towards anyone in particular and I certainly had no intention of upsetting anyone," Sarfraz wrote on Twitter.

"I did not even mean for my words to be heard, understood or communicated to the opposing team or the cricket fans."

The apology was given weight by the ICC as it handed out its suspension.

"Sarfraz has promptly admitted the offence, was regretful of his actions and has issued a public apology, so these factors were taken into account when determining an appropriate sanction," said Richardson.

Phehlukwayo seemed at ease about the incident after the match.

"It was good chat," he said.

Pakistan, who are currently playing a five-match one-day series in South Africa, will play three Twenty20 matches in Cape Town next month.

The country is ranked number one in Twenty20 internationals and have won nine consecutive matches, as well as a world record 17 out of the 19 T20Is they played last year.

On Saturday, Pakistan recalled fast bowler Mohammad Amir from the 15-man squad for the three-match Twenty20 series against South Africa.

The 26-year-old left-armer was left out of the limited-over and Test squads after a poor showing in last year's Asia Cup, but was brought back into both for the ongoing tour of South Africa. 

Read more on:    pakistan  |  sarfraz ahmed  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Blitzboks down Scots, power into Hamilton quarters Stormers run in 14 tries at False Bay RFC Bulls edge Lions in pre-season friendly Osaka makes history, wins Australian Open Kings stun Edinburgh with 2 late tries
Bulls edge Lions in pre-season friendly Kings stun Edinburgh with 2 late tries Stormers run in 14 tries at False Bay RFC Rampant Cheetahs thump hapless Zebre 16-year-old eclipses Tendulkar's record

Fixtures
Sunday, 27 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Johannesburg 10:00
Wednesday, 30 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Cape Town 13:00
Friday, 01 February 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Cape Town 18:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 