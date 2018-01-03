3-0 sweep not good enough for No 1 for Proteas

Cape Town - South
Africa will have a chance to join India at the top of the ICC Test Team rankings when the two sides go face-to-face in their three-Test series starting at Newlands in Cape Town, on Friday, January 5.
Faf
du Plessis' side are presently 13 points behind Virat Kohli’s team, who
sit on top of the table on 124 points.
However, both the sides will finish
on 118 points if South Africa sweep of the series.
Nevertheless,
even in that scenario, India will be ranked above South Africa when the points
are calculated beyond the decimal point.
In such a situation, India will be on
118.47 points, while South Africa will be on 117.53.
On
the flipside, if India win all three Tests in the series,
then they will move to 128 points while South Africa will slip to 107 points.
The following are the series
permutations:
· South
Africa 3 India 0 - South Africa will join India on 118 points but India will be
ranked first by a fraction of a point
· South
Africa 2 India 1 or South Africa 1 India 0 – South Africa 115 India 121
· South
Africa 2 India 0 – South Africa 116 India 120
· India
3 South Africa 0 – India 128 South Africa 107
· India
2 South Africa 1 or India 1 South Africa 0 – India 125 South Africa 110
· India
2 South Africa 0 – India 126 South Africa 109
· Drawn
series – India 123 South Africa 112
South Africa v India Test series schedule:
January 5-9 – 1st
Test, Newlands
January 13-17 – 2nd
Test, Centurion
January 24-28 – 3rd
Test, Wanderers
ICC Test Team
Rankings (before the start of South Africa v India
series):
Under rank, team, points
1. India 124
2. South
Africa 111
3. England 105
4. New
Zealand 100
5. Australia 97
6. Sri
Lanka 94
7. Pakistan 88
8. West Indies 72
9. Bangladesh 72
10. Zimbabwe 1