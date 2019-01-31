20-year-old Sipamla 'shocked' by Proteas call-up

Cape Town - Lutho Sipamla revealed that he was "surprised and shocked" after being called up to the Proteas T20 squad.

The Proteas take on Pakistan in the first of three T20s, which starts on Friday at Newlands.

20-year-old Sipamla impressed during the inaugural Mzansi Super League, where he starred with ball in hand for the Tshwane Spartans.

The Warriors bowler ended on 13 wickets in nine games for the Pretoria-franchise.

"It was not something I was expecting and although I know I have put in a lot of hard work it still came as something completely out of the blue," Sipamla told the Nelson Mandela University website.

"Of course it is very exciting for me because it has been a dream (to play for South Africa) since I was a young boy.

"Hopefully I will get a chance to play and I just want to go out there and make the most of my opportunity."

Proteas T20 squad:

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Gihahn Cloete (Warriors), Junior Dala (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Chris Morris (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Highveld Lions), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Highveld Lions)

T20 fixtures:

February 1, 18h00, 1st T20 International, Newlands, Cape Town (D/N)

February 3, 14h30, 2nd T20 International, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (Day)

February 6, 18h00, 3rd T20 International, SuperSport Park, Centurion (D/N)



