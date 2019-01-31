NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

20-year-old Sipamla 'shocked' by Proteas call-up

2019-01-31 16:56
Lutho Sipamla
Lutho Sipamla (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Lutho Sipamla revealed that he was "surprised and shocked" after being called up to the Proteas T20 squad.

The Proteas take on Pakistan in the first of three T20s, which starts on Friday at Newlands.

20-year-old Sipamla impressed during the inaugural Mzansi Super League, where he starred with ball in hand for the Tshwane Spartans.

The Warriors bowler ended on 13 wickets in nine games for the Pretoria-franchise.

"It was not something I was expecting and although I know I have put in a lot of hard work it still came as something completely out of the blue," Sipamla told the Nelson Mandela University website.

"Of course it is very exciting for me because it has been a dream (to play for South Africa) since I was a young boy.

"Hopefully I will get a chance to play and I just want to go out there and make the most of my opportunity."

Proteas T20 squad: 

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Gihahn Cloete (Warriors), Junior Dala (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Chris Morris (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Highveld Lions), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Highveld Lions)

T20 fixtures: 

February 1, 18h00, 1st T20 International, Newlands, Cape Town (D/N)

February 3, 14h30, 2nd T20 International, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (Day)

February 6, 18h00, 3rd T20 International, SuperSport Park, Centurion (D/N)


Read more on:    proteas  |  lutho sipamla  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
3 burning issues in world rugby Whisper it, but do these Proteas have ... cojones? Proteas power to series victory with Newlands win Bosch at 10 as Sharks pick team to face Lions Van Zyl leads Stormers in Bulls friendly
Whisper it, but do these Proteas have ... cojones? Cheetahs lock banned for 3 games Notshe fired up to impress Bok coach India skittled for 92 as Kiwis coast to victory Chelsea stunned by 4-goal Bournemouth

Fixtures
Friday, 01 February 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Cape Town 18:00
Sunday, 03 February 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Johannesburg 14:30
Wednesday, 06 February 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, Centurion 18:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 