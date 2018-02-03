NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
One Day Cup

Rain has final say as Dolphins, Warriors share One Day Cup trophy

2018-02-03 18:22
Cape Town - Rain had the last word at the final of the domestic One Day Cup competition as the second attempt to play the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled. 

The Dolphins and Warriors will now share the title for the 2017/2018 season

The final did get underway on Friday at Kingsmead, but a massive storm saw the players leave the field with the Dolphins on 154/6 after 39.4 overs. 

Play was eventually abandoned with the match set to start afresh on Saturday, a reserve day set out for the final. 

Sadly, however, the weather once again didn't play along. 

CONFIRMED: Coetzee sacked as Springbok coach
STATS: How Coetzee's tenure stacks up

