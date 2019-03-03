NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
One Day Cup

Markram gives Proteas selectors food for thought

2019-03-03 18:51
Aiden Markram
Aiden Markram (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Port Elizabeth - Aiden Markram continued to give the Proteas selectors plenty to think about after his scintillating century helped the Titans oust the top-of-the-table Warriors by 55 runs in their latest One-Day Cup outing at St George’s Park on Sunday.

The right-hander, who smashed 169 off 129 on Friday night, followed that up with 139 off 127 balls (13 fours, 2 sixes) as the visitors clocked up a St George's Park List A record score of 369 for five.

Tony de Zorzi was also instrumental after contributing 99 off 103 balls (11 fours, 1 six) to help their side smash the previous 50-over record on the ground of 322 for six made by the Warriors against the Dolphins in 2014/15.

The hosts tried their bests to chased down the score but lost too many wickets and were eventually dismissed for 314 in 47.1 overs.

One of South Africa’s brightest young batting talents Sinethemba Qeshile, fresh from his maiden cross-format ton in the previous game, top-scored with 88 off 62 balls (6 fours, 5 sixes).

There was also a consolation half-century from captain Jon-Jon Smuts (77 off 73 balls, 6 fours, 1 six) - the Eastern Cape franchise falling to a first defeat of the season.

The Titans, though, will be delighted with their second consecutive away win and one that saw them close to within four points of their log-leading hosts.

It was all set up by a superb 234-run opening stand by Markram and De Zorzi as the former reminded the national selectors just what a special talent he is.

After his magical innings batting at five against the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras, he moved to the top of the order this time and responded beautifully with a sixth List A century.

Following his departure, Dean Elgar (31), Heinrich Klaasen (24), Farhaan Behardien (24) and Heino Kuhn (20) all scored rapidly to help set 370.

Another of the country’s brightest prospects Lutho Sipamla was the best of the bowlers with three for 40.

For the home side to win, they needed someone to go big and early too. However, that did not happen as Gihahn Cloete (22) and Matthew Breetzke (23) fell inside the opening 11 overs. Smuts tried his best to keep his side in the game, but fell with 180 still needed.

Qeshile and Marco Marais (35) added a century stand for the sixth wicket to maintain the pace as the Warriors got to 295 for five at one point.

Both fell within five runs, however, as the tail faded away and handed the Titans a good win.

Chris Morris was the pick of the bowlers with three for 44.

             

Read more on:    titans  |  warriors  |  one-day cup  |  aiden markram  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Golden oldie leaves Lions licking S15 wounds Kok frustrated by Blitzboks' Las Vegas elimination Stormers outmuscle Sharks in bruising Kings Park battle Carter barred from Racing 92 return on medical grounds Blitzboks flop yet again, crash out in Las Vegas
Golden oldie leaves Lions licking S15 wounds Roger Federer: From Mr Angry to Mr Perfect Carter barred from Racing 92 return on medical grounds Stormers outmuscle Sharks in bruising Kings Park battle Bulls upset Lions in trans-Jukskei derby

Fixtures
Thursday, 07 March 2019
Highveld Lions v WSB Cape Cobras, , Johannesburg 13:30
Friday, 08 March 2019
Multiply Titans v Warriors, Benoni 13:30
Saturday, 09 March 2019
Hollywoodbets Dolphins v WSB Cape Cobras, Pietermaritzburg Oval 10:00
VKB Knights v Highveld Lions, , Bloemfontein 13:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will you be backing in this year's Momentum One Day Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 