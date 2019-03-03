Markram gives Proteas selectors food for thought

Port Elizabeth - Aiden Markram continued to give the Proteas selectors plenty to think about after his scintillating century helped the Titans oust the top-of-the-table Warriors by 55 runs in their latest One-Day Cup outing at St George’s Park on Sunday.



The right-hander, who smashed 169 off 129 on Friday night, followed that up with 139 off 127 balls (13 fours, 2 sixes) as the visitors clocked up a St George's Park List A record score of 369 for five.



Tony de Zorzi was also instrumental after contributing 99 off 103 balls (11 fours, 1 six) to help their side smash the previous 50-over record on the ground of 322 for six made by the Warriors against the Dolphins in 2014/15.



The hosts tried their bests to chased down the score but lost too many wickets and were eventually dismissed for 314 in 47.1 overs.



One of South Africa’s brightest young batting talents Sinethemba Qeshile, fresh from his maiden cross-format ton in the previous game, top-scored with 88 off 62 balls (6 fours, 5 sixes).



There was also a consolation half-century from captain Jon-Jon Smuts (77 off 73 balls, 6 fours, 1 six) - the Eastern Cape franchise falling to a first defeat of the season.



The Titans, though, will be delighted with their second consecutive away win and one that saw them close to within four points of their log-leading hosts.



It was all set up by a superb 234-run opening stand by Markram and De Zorzi as the former reminded the national selectors just what a special talent he is.



After his magical innings batting at five against the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras, he moved to the top of the order this time and responded beautifully with a sixth List A century.



Following his departure, Dean Elgar (31), Heinrich Klaasen (24), Farhaan Behardien (24) and Heino Kuhn (20) all scored rapidly to help set 370.



Another of the country’s brightest prospects Lutho Sipamla was the best of the bowlers with three for 40.



For the home side to win, they needed someone to go big and early too. However, that did not happen as Gihahn Cloete (22) and Matthew Breetzke (23) fell inside the opening 11 overs. Smuts tried his best to keep his side in the game, but fell with 180 still needed.



Qeshile and Marco Marais (35) added a century stand for the sixth wicket to maintain the pace as the Warriors got to 295 for five at one point.



Both fell within five runs, however, as the tail faded away and handed the Titans a good win.



Chris Morris was the pick of the bowlers with three for 44.

