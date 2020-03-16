CSA terminates One Day Cup, all forms of cricket for 60 days

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has decided on Monday to terminate all forms of cricket in the country for the next 60 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PICTURES | 'Masked' Proteas fly home after coronavirus cancels India tour

This comes after the President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday and declared a national state of disaster as the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases increased to 62.

CSA held a marathon meeting on Monday and confirmed that all forms of cricket will be suspended for 60 days, which includes:



First-class cricket

List A cricket

All semi-professional and provincial cricket

All Junior and Amateur cricket

CSA revealed that the ongoing One Day Cup will be cancelled with immediate effect and that the domestic season has concluded.



The round-robin phase of the tournament concluded over the weekend, with the two semi-finals expected to get under way this week.



"We at CSA take this pronouncement by the President and the cabinet very seriously and we will most certainly use our leverage to ensure that we minimise the impact of the virus in our spaces," said acting chief executive for CSA, Jacques Faul.



"Consequently and during this time of absolute caution and surveillance, we would like to call upon all our members and affiliates to desist from taking part in any cricket related gatherings and other transversal events that will include the congregation of large numbers of people and/or up to 100 people."

In other news, the Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) has revealed that their offices and Newlands Cricket Ground is under lockdown until further notice.

"An assessment will be made on a weekly basis to consider the ongoing need to remain under lockdown," read the WPCA statement.

Meanwhile, the Proteas are currently on their way back home after their three-match ODI series against India in India was postponed.

- Compiled by Lynn Butler

