Steyn listed among several stars for Mzansi Super League

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) has received a bumper list of more than 250
international players, T20 specialists and Kolpak players who have signed the
agreement to enter the draft (AED) for Mzansi Super League (MSL) 2.0.
The second edition of this global event will take place in
November and December this year with the draft scheduled to take place shortly.
Fans can also look forward to the announcement of the
marquee players - both South African and international - in the immediate
future.
"This is confirmation that MSL is now an established global
brand that is taking its place at the head table alongside the other Global T20
events," commented CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe. "We have drawn interest
from around the world with players applying from virtually all the top tier
international countries.
"To this can be added our Proteas, past and
present, who will add further lustre to our tournament.
"This will certainly be the biggest T20 event we have hosted
since the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup that was staged here in 2007 and became
the fore-runner of all the global T20 events that followed.
"We look forward to adding yet another highlight to our home
international season that will be followed by the incoming tours by England and
Australia. All our stake holders can look forward to an exciting 2019/20
summer," concluded Moroe.
The six MSL teams have also announced the list of players on
their retained list:
Cape Town Blitz: Asif Ali, Janneman Malan, Anrich
Nortje, Dale Steyn
Durban Heat: Kyle Abbott, Sarel Erwee, Keshav
Maharaj, David Miller, Khaya Zondo
Jozi Stars: Dan
Christian, Reeza Hendricks, Duanne Olivier, Sinethemba Qeshile, Ryan Rickelton,
Rassie van der Dussen
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: Junior Dala, Heino Kuhn,
Marco Marais, Chris Morris, Jon-Jon Smuts
Paarl Rocks: Henry Davids, Cameron Delport, Bjorn Fortuin,
Aiden Markram, Mangaliso Mosehle, Tabraiz Shamsi
Tshwane Spartans: Theunis de Bruyn, Tony de Zorzi,
Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla