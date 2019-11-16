Proteas star breaks into world top 5

Cape Town - You
can’t keep a good man down … even if he happens to be a 40-year-old, enormously
well-travelled cricketer.
Evergreen
leg-spinner Imran Tahir, at the Wanderers on Saturday, shifted into a berth
within the top five of all-time wicket-takers in Twenty20 matches (both international
and franchise level) in global history.
Before the
start of his match for the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants against hosts and
defending champions Jozi Stars in the Mzansi Super League (MSL), Tahir stood on
339 wickets, so sixth at the time on the list.
But in a
performance that only underlined his ongoing, infectious enthusiasm and levels
of guile, Tahir bagged a typically impactful return of three for 23 in a full
four-over spell as the Stars, batting first, were curtailed to 108 all out with
eight deliveries still unused.
That haul
lifted the Proteas veteran to 342 career wickets overall (274 matches, for a
galaxy of teams including South Africa) in the format - elbowing out Pakistan’s
left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir (340) from fifth spot.
Only above
Tahir now stand the leader, West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo (490 in a
14-year career so far), then Sri Lanka’s pace “toe-crusher” Lasith Malinga
(387), another West Indian in Sunil Narine (379) and Bangladesh’s Shakib Al
Hasan (354).
The nearest
other South African player to Tahir on the chart is Alfonso Thomas, the now
retired all-rounder who bagged 263 wickets around the planet between 2004 and
2015 - including three scalps in a solitary T20 international for the Proteas
against Pakistan at the “Bullring” in 2007 - to have him in 14th
overall.
If you
include his currently 38-cap career in the shortest format for the SA national
team, Tahir has represented 18 different T20 causes across the globe.
His 342 wickets
have come at an average of 20.11 and economy rate of a touch over seven runs to
the over.
While Tahir
has retired from the one-day international format, where he snared 173 wickets
in 107 appearances for the Proteas, he is still available - at least as things
stand - for contention for the SA squad at the next ICC T20 World Cup in
Australia in October next year.
He looks
like remaining a very handy weapon, too.
