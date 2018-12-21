Nortje credits MSL on potential IPL debut

Cape Town - Fast bowler Anrich Nortje says he is excited to make his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut next year after being bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders in this year's auction.

The 25-year-old speedster made an impact in the inaugural Mzansi Super League for the Cape Town Blitz - taking eight wickets in three games.

Nortje, who's from the Eastern Cape, caught the eye of many onlookers, as his blistering pace saw him reach speeds of 150km/h.

However after three matches, Nortje was forced to withdraw from the competition due to an ankle injury.

Earlier this week, Nortje was bought by Jacques Kallis' Kolkata Knight Riders for around R400 000 for the 12th edition of the IPL.

"I didn't really expect to get picked up... I was in Struisbaai in the Western Cape, just in a shopping centre when someone phoned me and I heard. I was busy getting meat for a braai that night," Nortje told Cricinfo.

"Without that (Mzansi Super League), I wouldn't have been picked up. It was my first big T20 tournament, I'd like to get more exposure from here on, and IPL would definitely help that.

"I'm just excited to be playing (in the IPL). If I can get a game, that would probably be the most exciting thing for me... I just want to play and just do my thing," he said.

Nortje revealed his aspirations for playing one day for the national side.

"I'd definitely like to play for the Proteas. I'd play any time, any format, it doesn't matter what it is. I just want to get into the green and gold and play for South Africa," said Nortje.

The exact dates for the 12th edition of the IPL are yet to be confirmed after being moved due to the country's general elections.

