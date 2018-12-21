NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Mzansi Super League

Nortje credits MSL on potential IPL debut

2018-12-21 16:50
Anrich Nortje
Anrich Nortje (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Fast bowler Anrich Nortje says he is excited to make his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut next year after being bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders in this year's auction.

The 25-year-old speedster made an impact in the inaugural Mzansi Super League for the Cape Town Blitz - taking eight wickets in three games.

Nortje, who's from the Eastern Cape, caught the eye of many onlookers, as his blistering pace saw him reach speeds of 150km/h.

However after three matches, Nortje was forced to withdraw from the competition due to an ankle injury.

READ: 12 South Africans to star in IPL 2019

Earlier this week, Nortje was bought by Jacques Kallis' Kolkata Knight Riders for around R400 000 for the 12th edition of the IPL.

"I didn't really expect to get picked up... I was in Struisbaai in the Western Cape, just in a shopping centre when someone phoned me and I heard. I was busy getting meat for a braai that night," Nortje told Cricinfo.

"Without that (Mzansi Super League), I wouldn't have been picked up. It was my first big T20 tournament, I'd like to get more exposure from here on, and IPL would definitely help that.

"I'm just excited to be playing (in the IPL). If I can get a game, that would probably be the most exciting thing for me... I just want to play and just do my thing," he said.

Nortje revealed his aspirations for playing one day for the national side.

"I'd definitely like to play for the Proteas. I'd play any time, any format, it doesn't matter what it is. I just want to get into the green and gold and play for South Africa," said Nortje.

The exact dates for the 12th edition of the IPL are yet to be confirmed after being moved due to the country's general elections.

READ full interview on Cricinfo

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Uncapped seamer to join Proteas squad for Boxing Day Test Burger to quit Saracens, head back to SA Lung transplant worse than Nurburgring inferno - Lauda WATCH: Steve Smith in controversial new Vodafone advert Disgraced Smith admits failures, desperate to return
Proteas have ‘targets’ poser for Test Fleck on Willemse role: Stormers first, then Boks Manchester United lose patience, sack Jose Mourinho WATCH: Jacob Zuma puts his hand up for Bafana call-up! WATCH: Jose Mourinho's final Manchester United press conference

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who are you backing in this year's Mzansi Super League?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 