Mzansi Super League

Mzansi Super League knocks Bold and the Beautiful off SABC screens

2018-11-14 12:24
Mzansi Super League (File)
Mzansi Super League (File)
Johannesburg - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has released the broadcast schedule for the upcoming Mzansi Super League (MSL).

The follows the recent announcement that the SABC had partnered with Cricket South Africa (CSA) to broadcast the tournament live and exclusively on its platforms.  

The broadcast of the tournament will commence on Friday, November 16 and conclude on Sunday, December 16.

The SABC said via a press statement it would broadcast all matches live and exclusively on SABC 3 and Radio 2000, while Umhlobo Wenene FM will broadcast 22 matches live and RSG only carrying live crossings.

Chris Maroleng, the SABC’s Chief Operations Officer, stated: "SABC and CSA have promised the nation the hottest sport event this summer. This is a key milestone in our partnership, to bring live to our audiences all the matches of the Mzansi Super League. It’s going to be an exciting four weeks, making sure that we deliver this memorable event to all South Africans and the beyond.”

Maroleng added: “The Mzansi Super League is a strategic content pillar that we have included in the programme basket for SABC 3, Radio 2000 and Umhlobo Wenene FM, to build audiences and make the SABC attractive to the trade industry. The broadcast is also positioned to make the SABC the broadcaster of choice."

Thabang Moroe, CSA CEO, also commented: "Our partnership with the SABC was based on bringing the game to the broader South African public and we are very excited to see all 32 top class matches will be made available to millions of Our people. The schedule released today will allow many of our cricket fans to plan around the times and rally behind their respective teams.”

SABC 3 SCHEDULE CHANGES

As a result of some of the cricket matches, many of the SABC’s television properties will be affected including Mela, SafariLive, Afternoon Express, @The Table, The Docket, #WTF Tumi and Trending SA.

The award-winning SABC 3 soapie The Bold and the Beautiful will be off-air on November 21, 28 and 30 and December 5, 7 and 12. The show will remain in its usual time slot excluding the above-mentioned dates.

Meanwhile, the popular local SABC 3 soapie Isidingo will move from 19:00 to 18:00, but only on November 21, 28 and 30. Isidingo will be broadcast at 18:15 on December 5, 7 and 12.

The English News will move from 21:00 to 20:45 Monday to Saturday and on Sundays to 19:45 for the duration of the tournament. From November 18 the SABC 3’s lifestyle programme Top Billing, will be aired Sundays at 20:00 only during the tournament.

The EFC Live match on December 8 will be at delayed and will be aired at 23:00, while the Premier League Review Magazine of November 27, December 4 and 11 will be broadcast between 23:30 and 00:30.

MZANSI SUPER LEAGUE

The league will comprise of six teams, playing in six different cities across the country, made up of some of the world’s greatest T20 cricket players such as Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Eoin Morgan, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis.

The competing teams and their home venues are as follows:

- Cape Town Blitz (Newlands)
- Durban Heat (Kingsmead)
- Jozi Stars (Wanderers)
- Nelson Mandela Bay Giants (St George’s Park)
- Paarl Rocks (Boland Park)
- Tshwane Spartans (SuperSport Park)

mzansi super league  |  cricket
Zimbabwe face uphill battle in Dhaka Test

56 minutes ago

