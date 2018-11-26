NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Mzansi Super League

Mzansi Super League a hit with TV viewers

2018-11-26 20:22
Mzansi Super League
Mzansi Super League (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The Mzansi Super League (MSL) announced itself in emphatic fashion when it attracted a live TV audience in excess of 3.4 million viewers from the four T20 matches played over the opening weekend.

The Sports Audience Analysis carried out independently by Nielsen Sport revealed that a unique audience of 3 418 594 viewed the four matches.

The top figure of 1 665 546 unique viewers was recorded for the Saturday night fixture between the Jozi Stars and Nelson Mandela Bay Giants with all 4 matches going beyond the 1.3 million mark.

“This fully justifies our decision to take the SABC on board as our domestic host broadcast partner,” commented Cricket South Africa (CSA) Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

“This is truly a product for the people and has helped us achieve one of our key objectives not just to attract traditional cricket fans but to open up a new market as well.

“It is a win-win situation for all our stakeholders whether they be administrators, players, coaches, fans or our commercial partners.

“The MSL can only go from strength to strength as it will continue to grow while establishing itself alongside various T20 leagues around the world,” said Moroe.

Read more on:    mzansi super league  |  cricket
