Moroe hints at Mzansi Super League expansion

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Thabang Moroe has dropped a hint that the Mzansi Super League (MSL) could expand to two new teams in the future.

The recently concluded MSL saw six teams take part in the inaugural tournament - Jozi Stars, Cape Town Blitz, Paarl Rocks, Tshwane Spartans, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and Durban Heat.

Speaking to the media after Sunday's final at Newlands, Moroe revealed CSA's plans to possibly expand the T20 league to eight franchises.

"Yes, definitely, why not," said Moroe, when asked about the possibility of introducing new teams.



"The plan is to expand the teams by two, we just need to sit and redo our calculations, have a look at the budget and have a look at the deals we need to and have signed.

"If we include the two teams in year three and four, what does that mean for us at Cricket South Africa from a monitory point of view? What does it mean for the players, which players will get involved? And then look at the cities that will also be competing for the two teams," he said.

"Yes, we want to expand but I don't have the exact date on when we're going to do it - whether it's in year three, four or five."

Jozi Stars' 8-wicket win over the Cape Town Blitz, saw the Johannesburg-side take home R7 million as their top prize for the inaugural tournament.

"We now have a year to plan and start this time with a base so I'm looking forward to next year and it's challenges," ended Moroe.