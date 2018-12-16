LIVE: CT Blitz bat first in MSL final

Sign-up for the new-look Sport24 newsletter! Delivered daily to your Inbox!
1.4 - FOUR! De Kock flashes at one and gets it over the off-side field ... the first boundary of the day!
Really good start from Harmer and the Jozi Stars. He goes for just 2.
CTB 2/0 (1)
0.3 De Kock could be out! He's hit Harmer to cover, but we're not sure if the ball has carried! Third umpire is being consulted ...
It's a bump ball! De Kock is safe!
0/0 (0.3)
Nearly time for the inaugural #MSLT20 final!????????FAST. FUN. FOR ALL. pic.twitter.com/vcTL5NMNjU— Mzansi Super League ?? ???? ?? (@MSL_T20) December 16, 2018
The @CT_Blitz have won the toss and have decided to bat first in glorious conditions in Cape Town.#MSLT20 pic.twitter.com/2jyxb15Azm— Mzansi Super League ?? ???? ?? (@MSL_T20) December 16, 2018
Could be a high-scoring game at Newlands today, if the commentators are to be believed. The wicket is in good shape.
The Jozi Stars, despite being the away team, probably start this one as slight favourites.
JOZI STARS:
Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Dane Vilas (captain), Pite van Biljon, Dan Christian, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Nono Pongolo, Duanne Olivier, Beuran Hendricks
???? TEAM ANNOUNCEMENTA solitary change ahead of the #MSLT20Final as Kyle Verreynne replaces an ill Janneman Malan#CTBlitz ?????? #MSLT20 #CTBvJS pic.twitter.com/vK19FUiVcY— Cape Town Blitz (@CT_Blitz) December 16, 2018
???? TEAM ANNOUNCEMENTA solitary change ahead of the #MSLT20Final as Kyle Verreynne replaces an ill Janneman Malan#CTBlitz ?????? #MSLT20 #CTBvJS pic.twitter.com/vK19FUiVcY
TOSS:
CT Blitz skipper Farhaan Behardien has won the toss and has elected to BAT first ...
Live updates from the Mzansi Super League final between the Cape Town Blitz and the Jozi Stars at Newlands.
Play starts at 15:30.
