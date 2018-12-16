NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Mzansi Super League

LIVE: CT Blitz bat first in MSL final

2018-12-16 14:47
Lloyd Burnard
Last Updated at
15:41

1.4 - FOUR! De Kock flashes at one and gets it over the off-side field ... the first boundary of the day!
15:38
Beuran Hendricks to take the 2nd over ...
15:37

Really good start from Harmer and the Jozi Stars. He goes for just 2. 

CTB 2/0 (1)
15:35

0.3 De Kock could be out! He's hit Harmer to cover, but we're not sure if the ball has carried! Third umpire is being consulted ...

It's a bump ball! De Kock is safe!

0/0 (0.3)
15:32
Simon Harmer will open the bowling with his off-spin ... 
15:31
Quinton de Kock will open the batting with Dawid Malan, of course. 
15:28
National anthem now playing at Newlands with both sides out on the field ...
15:13

Could be a high-scoring game at Newlands today, if the commentators are to be believed. The wicket is in good shape. 

The Jozi Stars, despite being the away team, probably start this one as slight favourites. 
15:12

JOZI STARS:

Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Dane Vilas (captain), Pite van Biljon, Dan Christian, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Nono Pongolo, Duanne Olivier, Beuran Hendricks
15:04

TOSS:

CT Blitz skipper Farhaan Behardien has won the toss and has elected to BAT first ... 
14:48

Live updates from the Mzansi Super League final between the Cape Town Blitz and the Jozi Stars at Newlands.

Play starts at 15:30.
 

