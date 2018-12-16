Jozi Stars blast Cape Town Blitz to claim MSL crown

Cape Town - The Jozi Stars have claimed the inaugural Mzansi Super League, with the Gauteng based franchise easily taking the title with 8 wicket win over the Cape Town Blitz at Newlands.

Scorecard: Cape Town Blitz v Jozi Stars

After winning the toss and opting to bat, the Blitz were in early trouble with Quinton de Kock back in the hut with the score on 6 in the second over.

Dawid Malan and Kyle Verreynne went about repairing the early damage with some cautious batting.

Malan then opened up against Duanne Olivier, striking him for a number of boundaries before the big paceman had his revenge, removing the Englishman for 17 to leave the Blitz at 28 for 2 after the powerplay overs.

Mohammad Nawaz (3) and Asif Ali (4) didn't last long, falling to Dan Christian and Olivier respectively to leave the Blitz reeling at 48 for 4 in the 10th over.

They never recovered, regularly losing wickets to end on 113/7 after 20 overs with captain Farhaan Behardien top scoring with 23.

The pick of the Jozi Stars bowlers were Beuran Hendricks (2/11), Olivier (2/32) and Kagiso Rabada (1/16).

Although spinner Simon Harmer never picked up a wicket, his four overs only conceded 14 runs.

Dale Steyn struck early in the Jozi Stars innings, cleaning up Ryan Rickleton for 6 to leave the visitors on 13/1 in the third over.

That brought Rassie van der Dussen to join Reeza Hendricks and the Jozi Stars batting kingpins, after starting slowly in seeing off Dale Steyn, went about their business with great ease, guiding their side towards victory.

Hendricks (33) fell to Malusi Siboto with just 14 needed for victory but van der Dussen (59*) saw the Stars over the line for an emphatic victory.









