Giants rock Paarl at St George’s

Port Elizabeth - Nelson Mandela Bay Giants consolidated their second spot on the table as they whipped Paarl Rocks by 48 runs in their Mzansi Super League cricket fixture at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

Set 169 for the win, the Rocks could only muster 120 all out as the Giants claimed their fourth victory of the competition in their sixth match.

They have pulled themselves within a point of the table-topping Cape Town Blitz.

Aiden Markram made an impressive 50 for the visitors, but there was very little forthcoming from the remainder of the batting line-up apart from David Wiese’s 18 and Mangi Mosehle’s 16.

Left-arm spinner Jon-Jon Smuts took 3-17 while Sisanda Magala also weighed in with three scalps of his own.

Earlier, Heino Kuhn made a half-century as the Giants posted 168 for nine.

Kuhn, back in the side having recovered from concussion, was good value on a decent pitch playing shots all around the ground.

The busy right-hander made 54 in only 36 deliveries which included five fours and two sixes.

He shared in a 70-run partnership with Christiaan Jonker who made a run-a-ball 23. Kuhn was eventually out, trapped leg before wicket to Tabraiz Shamsi.

The Giants won the toss and opted to bat and Marco Marais got them off to a breezy start, hitting the first delivery of the game bowled by offspinner Aiden Markram for four and the second for six.

But Marais tried one too many big shots and was bowled by Bjorn Fortuin for 20 off 10 deliveries in the next over to have the Giants 23 for one after two overs.

Englishman Ben Duckett came in to join Jon-Jon Smuts and the pair took the total to 44 in four overs. Duckett was dropped by David Wiese in the covers when he was on 15, but was out soon after missing an attempted pull shot to be bowled by seamer Tshepo Moreki for 16.

Smuts also got a start, making 21 off 16 before chopping a Fortuin delivery onto his wicket. His innings helped set the foundation at 70 for three for Kuhn and Jonker to record their stand.

Spinner Bjorn Fortuin claimed 2-33 while Dane Paterson was the pick of the Rocks bowlers, taking 2-26.

