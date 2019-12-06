NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Mzansi Super League

Giants blitz into MSL playoffs at Newlands

2019-12-06 21:19
Ben Dunk
Ben Dunk (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The Nelson Mandela Bay Giants have secured their place in the Mzansi Super League (MSL) playoffs following their win against Cape Town Blitz at Newlands on Friday evening.

The Giants have gone on top of the MSL standings with their 11-run victory in Cape Town.

The Blitz came out firing chasing down a steep target of 174, the Cape-franchise needed a win to continue their pursuit of a playoff berth.

Openers Janneman Malan and skipper Quinton de Kock smashed 86 in the power play and looked well on their way to setting up an easy win.

However, Proteas spinner Imran Tahir was brought onto the attack and took the scalps of Malan (60) and De Kock (40) and soon saw the Blitz in trouble.

The Blitz couldn't maintain their fast start and eventually fell 11 runs short to help claim the Giants a playoff spot.

Earlier in the day, the Giants were sent out to bat by De Kock and may have rued the decision as Australian Ben Dunk and Matthew Breetzke shared a 136-run opening partnership.

Fast bowler Ayabulela Gqamane provided a breakthrough for the home side as he caught and bowled Breetke out for 64.

Australian batsman Dunk finished on 75 off 56 balls (6 fours, 4 sixes) after falling to Sisanda Magala.

The Giants, who were once 155 for 1, soon lost wickets at regularly intervals and eventually finished on 173 for 6 in their allocated 20 overs.

Scores in brief:

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants - 173/6 in 20 overs (Dunk 75, Riaz 3/19)

Cape Town Blitz - 162/8 in 20 overs (Malan 60, Tahir 2/22)

Toss: Cape Town Blitz

Result: Giants win by 11 runs

- Compiled by Lynn Butler

 

