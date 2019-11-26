Durban Heat offer Black Friday tickets to lure fans ... for R1

Cape Town - As the Durban Heat heads into the second half of the group phase of the Mzansi Super League, management at Kingsmead have decided to join in on the Black Friday promotions and offer the first 1 000 fans to purchase tickets on Friday for Saturday’s clash with the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants for just R1 a ticket.

This limited offer will only be available at the Kingsmead Stadium ticketing office on Friday from 08:00 until sold out. It will be limited to 10 tickets per person.

With the weather forecast for Saturday looking excellent, the team is looking to the local fans to come and lend their support for the side that is still chasing a spot in the play-offs of the competition.

It has been a frustrating campaign for the Heat thus far as they have only been able to complete two games from their opening five.

“We felt it was a great idea to join in on the Black Friday frenzy and give our fans the chance to watch some brilliant cricket for next to nothing,” CEO of KZN Cricket Heinrich Strydom said.

“With the likes of Alex Hales, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Jason Roy and Imran Tahir amongst the two line ups it is sure to be a really entertaining game of cricket.

“It is also a chance for Durban cricket fans to experience our two new food courts and upgraded facilities while they enjoy a few hours at the cricket.”

This is an important week for the Heat players, who will have to avoid slipping up in their remaining games if they are to book themselves a spot in the knock-out phase of the competition.

Coach Gary Kirsten would have been encouraged by the return to form of David Miller while Ravi Bopara proved what he is capable of when he scored a crucial half century in their first match against the Giants.

The Heat face the Cape Town Blitz in their first game of the week on Thursday and then they return home to take on the Giants on Saturday.

- Cricket SA