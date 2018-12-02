Du Plessis guides Paarl Rocks to victory over Durban Heat

Durban - A well-rounded performance from the Paarl Rocks saw them beat the Durban Heat by nine wickets in their Mzansi Super League clash at Boland Park on Sunday.

The Heat won the toss and elected to take first strike and the decision paid off with openers Morné van Wyk and Sarel Erwee starting positively.

The pair dominated the Rocks attack early and put on 65 for the first wicket before Erwee was bowled by Grant Thomson for 32.

Van Wyk was the next wicket to fall, LBW to spinner Tabraiz Shamsi for 33. At that stage the score as 81 in the tenth over.

The middle order fire power of the Heat didn't materialise as the Rocks ripped through the heart of the batting line up.

Dave Miller was caught for one, Heinrich Klaasen fell for just four and Albie Morkel was caught by the wicket keeper for eight.

At 105 for five in the 16th over the Heat were under pressure to post a defendable total.

Khaya Zondo played a measured innings where he ended on 38 not out from 34 deliveries.

Vernon Philander supported Zondo well contributing 30 off just 16 deliveries to help the Heat to 154 for six.

In reply the Rocks were steady and after the early retirement of Henry Davids due to a leg injury, captain Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram and Vaughn van Jaarsveld guided the home side to victory.

Markram put together a steady 48 off 38 balls before Zimbabwean Brandon Mavuta out-foxed him to have him stumped.

Unfortunately for the Heat the Rocks kept on ticking the scoreboard over and eventually got over the line in the 20th over.

Du Plessis ended on 76 not out while Van Jaarsveld was 28 not out.

Keshav Maharaj was the most economical of the Heat bowlers, finishing with no wicket for 24 runs in his four overs.

Mavuta was tidy with one for 32 in his four overs.

The Heat will welcome their international player Rashid Khan for their next clash with the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at Kingsmead on Wednesday.