NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Mzansi Super League

Du Plessis guides Paarl Rocks to victory over Durban Heat

2018-12-02 17:12
Faf du Plessis (Gallo)
Faf du Plessis (Gallo)
Related Links

Durban - A well-rounded performance from the Paarl Rocks saw them beat the Durban Heat by nine wickets in their Mzansi Super League clash at Boland Park on Sunday.

The Heat won the toss and elected to take first strike and the decision paid off with openers Morné van Wyk and Sarel Erwee starting positively.

The pair dominated the Rocks attack early and put on 65 for the first wicket before Erwee was bowled by Grant Thomson for 32.

Van Wyk was the next wicket to fall, LBW to spinner Tabraiz Shamsi for 33. At that stage the score as 81 in the tenth over.

The middle order fire power of the Heat didn't materialise as the Rocks ripped through the heart of the batting line up.

Dave Miller was caught for one, Heinrich Klaasen fell for just four and Albie Morkel was caught by the wicket keeper for eight.

At 105 for five in the 16th over the Heat were under pressure to post a defendable total.

Khaya Zondo played a measured innings where he ended on 38 not out from 34 deliveries.

Vernon Philander supported Zondo well contributing 30 off just 16 deliveries to help the Heat to 154 for six.

In reply the Rocks were steady and after the early retirement of Henry Davids due to a leg injury, captain Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram and Vaughn van Jaarsveld guided the home side to victory.

Markram put together a steady 48 off 38 balls before Zimbabwean Brandon Mavuta out-foxed him to have him stumped.

Unfortunately for the Heat the Rocks kept on ticking the scoreboard over and eventually got over the line in the 20th over.

Du Plessis ended on 76 not out while Van Jaarsveld was 28 not out.

Keshav Maharaj was the most economical of the Heat bowlers, finishing with no wicket for 24 runs in his four overs.

Mavuta was tidy with one for 32 in his four overs.

The Heat will welcome their international player Rashid Khan for their next clash with the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at Kingsmead on Wednesday.

Read more on:    paarl rocks  |  durban heat  |  faf du plessis  |  paarl  |  cricket

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Last-gasp Jantjies drop leads BaaBaas to comeback win Lood’s late-season message to Boks De Kock century floors Spartans Os du Randt asks SA to pray for Naka Drotske Muir wanted Bosch, not Du Preez, at No 10 for Sharks
Blue Bulls confirm appointment of new CEO Bulls confirm signing of Schalk Brits Sharks welcome new attack coach to Durban IOC halts planning for boxing at 2020 Olympics SA Rugby wishes Drotske a speedy recovery

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who are you backing in this year's Mzansi Super League?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 