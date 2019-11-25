De Villiers, Gayle end ‘snoozes’ … and awaken MSL

Cape Town - They
were two of the most marketable figures again in the lead-up to this season’s
Mzansi Super League (MSL).
But it took
until around the halfway mark of a hitherto slow-burning tournament for
onlookers to see the best qualities of established Twenty20 global megastars AB
de Villiers and Chris Gayle.
Suddenly
both came off, albeit for different causes, in an all-Highveld clash at the
Wanderers on Sunday, as De Villiers’ Tshwane Spartans outfit put Gayle’s Jozi
Stars out of their 2019 misery with a dramatic, come-from-nowhere victory.
The Stars
imploding once more as a batting unit - from foundations in a chase that were
laid in quite swashbuckling fashion by the big Jamaican left-hander - saw them
recede to an embarrassing nought from six in the win column and elimination
from contention (surely?) from the knockout phase even with four full fixtures
left for them.
They may now
simply serve as kingmakers for others in the scramble for top-three berths,
currently dominated by Eric Simons’ unbeaten Nelson Mandela Bay Giants charges
and the small-town outfit of Paarl Rocks.
It has been
a remarkable fall from grace for a Bullring-based side who were champions in
the inaugural edition last summer, and now having to win at least three of their
remaining matches to draw level with the Durban Heat (bottom team in 2018, with
a 3/10 record) and stave off becoming the standalone, least productive outfit
for wins in a single MSL campaign.
Their squad
has not been significantly different this year, although they have surrendered
in-form all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius to Paarl Rocks, and Dane Vilas to Durban
Heat.
So it was
really only a crumb of comfort that Gayle belatedly came to the party on Sunday
in his final match on South African soil ... perhaps for all time, as he is now
40, increasingly plodding in the field and between the wickets, and unlikely to
earn an Mzansi gig even if the financially-questionable tournament reaches a
third edition next season.
That both he
and De Villiers sparkled with the blade, however, helped add to a growing
feeling that the local public are beginning to warm to MSL 2019, especially
with Springbok World Cup-winning rugby hysteria subsiding as the oval-ball
off-season takes proper hold.
It may be
too late now to bolster unimpressive attendance figures at the Wanderers
specifically, with the Stars such early goners, but Gayle - later confessing to
having felt a little poorly on the day - at least signed off in his 400th
T20 match worldwide with some pizzazz.
After a
paltry total of 47 runs from his previous five knocks, he bettered that in one
against the Spartans by bludgeoning 54 off 27 balls (strike rate exactly 200)
against their lively seam attack.
The
“Universe Boss” was particularly severe on Lungi Ngidi, as he smashed him for
three fours and a six onto the old wooden benches in the Proteas strike
bowler’s opening over, although he had earlier survived two or three clear-cut
runout attempts as nippy Temba Bavuma forgot his partner operates with all the
pace off the mark - and even when at supposed full tilt - of a sumo wrestler.
Ngidi, to
his credit, regained composure to only leak 19 further runs from his remaining
three overs, and play his part in the Spartans’ gutsy clawback collectively in
the field.
Earlier, a
similarly hitherto underwhelming De Villiers, still SA cricket’s most idolised
figure, also notched his own first half-century of the tournament, a 33-ball
innings of 53 easily eclipsing his previous best of 19 at Paarl.
He had to summon
his rich experience and nous initially, as the pitch was trickily two-paced and
required some poking of the ball around before any batsman (perhaps excluding
the no-rules-apply Gayle, that is) could feel reasonably comfortable.
But then, at
a venue where he has produced some withering white-ball innings for his
national side in the past, De Villiers suddenly began to strike it really
cleanly and with increasing velocity until he holed out in the final over of
his team’s knock.
His resurgence
should help lure a healthy enough crowd to SuperSport Park on Friday when the
Spartans entertain Faf du Plessis’s Rocks in a match that could have a major
effect on determining the play-offs places.
Sunday’s
earlier, Western Cape derby between the Cape Town Blitz and Paarl Rocks, a
full-blooded contest that the Boland-based side edged by two runs, coaxed a
solid number of the Newlands faithful.
Maligned
though it is in some circles, the MSL is beginning to bubble more promisingly
now.
